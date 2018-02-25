search on deccanchronicle.com
Nation, Current Affairs

TN: On Valentine's Day, woman 'gifts' ailing husband part of her liver

ANI
Published Feb 25, 2018, 12:30 pm IST
Updated Feb 25, 2018, 12:30 pm IST
Hussain was from suffering from the liver disease from the past two years and doctors had advised him for a liver transplant.
On Valentine's Day, Hussain's wife Nisha donated him a part of her liver. (Photo: ANI)
 On Valentine's Day, Hussain's wife Nisha donated him a part of her liver. (Photo: ANI)

Coimbatore: In a compassionate move, a woman donated a part of her liver to her ailing husband, who is now recovering.

Jageer Hussain, a 36-year-old man suffering from a liver ailment was admitted at GEM Hospital in Coimbatore and advised liver transplant.

 

On Valentine's Day, his wife Nisha donated a part of her liver to him.

Hussain was from suffering from the liver disease from the past two years. His was so harsh that the doctors had advised for a liver transplant.

Calling it a 'gift' to her husband, Nisha said, "Six years ago we got married, it was a love marriage. Every year I used to gift my husband on Valentine's Day. And this year when he got admitted, I decided to gift him a part of my organ".

Hussain, on the other hand, expressed his happiness saying that "it is the greatest gift that he has received".

Tags: liver ailment, live transplant, valentine's day
Location: India, Tamil Nadu, Coimbatore




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Visakhapatnam – Beat the Budget with Air Asia

Soar into the land beyond dreams with AirAsia
 

LG re-introduces LG V30 as V30S, with additional storage and AI capabilities

LG V30 ThinQ Edition – Moroccan Blue variant.
 

Sridevi's death highlights lack of cardiac arrest treatment for women

Sridevi. (File Photo)
 

Colosseum goes red: Christians in Rome gather to condemn Pak’s blasphemy laws

Hundreds gathered on a rainy night outside the Roman amphitheatre that is a symbol of the martyrdom of early Christians to hear the husband and daughter of Asia Bibi. (Photo: File)
 

Study reveals dating app Tinder facilitates infidelity

Infidelity is quite common among college-aged adults as they grow and learn about relationships. (Photo: Twitter/Tinder)
 

Huawei P20 Plus leaked renders show off iPhone X-like notch

Huawei has already sent out press invitations for its March 27 event, where the two smartphones are expected to be unveiled.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

25-days-old baby girl dies after ‘frustrated’ mother dumps her in garbage, held

The incident was reported on Friday and a case of kidnapping was filed. During the search for the baby, suspicion fell on Neha as a witness came forward who saw the woman throw something in the garbage dump, the officer said. (Representational Image)

Varanasi teen commits suicide after being molested by school senior

The girl, before killing herself, had alleged that a senior of her school used to molest her. (Representational Image)

Prime Minister mourns 'untimely demise' of veteran actor Sridevi

'She was a veteran of the film industry, whose long career included diverse roles and memorable performances. My thoughts are with her family and admirers in this hour of grief. May her soul rest in peace,' Modi tweeted. (Photo: Twitter)

Kerala: Right wing threatens law student vocal against menstrual taboos

Navami alleged that even her school-going sister was not spared and was threatened by a group of unidentified people earlier this week. (Photo: Facebook)

H D Deve Gowda climbs Vindhyagiri, performs ‘Mastakabhisheka’

JD(S) supremo H.D. Deve Gowda performs ksheerabisheka to Babhubali at Shravanabelagola on Saturday. (Photo:KPN)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2018 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham