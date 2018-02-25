search on deccanchronicle.com
Nation, Current Affairs

Power demand in Telangana breaks 10,000 MW mark

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Feb 25, 2018, 1:03 am IST
Updated Feb 25, 2018, 1:03 am IST
Increase in demand attributed to 24x7 power to agri sector.
The peak power demand recorded was 10,002 MW at 7.45 am on Saturday. Representational image
 The peak power demand recorded was 10,002 MW at 7.45 am on Saturday. Representational image

Hyderabad: The power demand of Telangana state broke all previous records on Saturday breaching the 10,000-MW mark for the first time. The peak power demand recorded was 10,002 MW at 7.45 am on Saturday. Another record was also broken by supplying 208 million units. For the last four days, the Disc-oms were hitting ‘double century’ by supplying over 200 MUs per day consecutively. Despite this peak load, both the TS Discoms (TSSPDCL and TSNPDCL) supplied uninterrupted power. 

The increase in power demand was being attributed to 24x7 free power to agriculture and increased industrial usage. TS Discoms credited this achievement to Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao, saying he stood behind energy department like a solid rock by extending thousands of crores of rupees assistance to improve power infrastructure, transmission and distribution systems across the state since he assumed office in June 2014. Chairmen and managing directors of TSSPDCL and TSNPDCL G. Raghuma Reddy and A. Gopal Rao addressed the media on Saturday.

 

“When Telangana state was formed, we faced a deficit of 2,700 MW. We are now ready to supply 15,000 MW with the power purchase agreements we have already entered into. All this was possible due to the un-stinted support given by the TS government for the past four years. It extended Rs 12,000 crore to improve power infrastructure, transmission and distribution systems. This year, we have already received Rs 7,885 crore so far in the form of subsidy and equity,” Mr Gopal Rao said.

The Union power ministry at its recent meeting in Delhi had lauded the TS Discoms for 24x7 free power supply and other achievements within a short span, Mr Raghuma Reddy said. “The Centre asked discoms of other states to emulate TS Discoms. They appreciated us for achieving good results in improving power infrastructure. We told them that it was possible due to the solid support given by the TS government,” he added. The Rural Electrificat-ion Corporation was also impressed by the performance of the TS Discoms and offered loan of Rs 2,400 crore at a lower interest rate of 9.65 per cent against its original 13 per cent.

Tags: telangana power discom, tsspdcl
Location: India, Telangana


Related Stories

Telangana makes electrifying progress on power front
Telangana CM averse to increase in power tariff


ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

MP: Drunk man bites venomous snake to death, survives

The incident happened Saturday at Pacher village in Sabalpur tehsil, around 40 kilometres from Morena. (Photo: Representational/File)
 

Visakhapatnam – Beat the Budget with Air Asia

Soar into the land beyond dreams with AirAsia
 

Here’s why Virat Kohli was ruled out of 3rd South Africa vs India T20 in Cape Town

“Virat (Kohli) has a stiff back and he needs some rest. It has been a long season for him and unfortunately he misses out but gives someone else a chance to step up,” said Rohit Sharma after the toss in third South Africa vs India Twenty20 in Cape Town. (Photo: BCCI)
 

Sachin Tendulkar, Vinod Kambli and the story of 'Lucky 24'

In his 200th Test here, Sachin created history by becoming the first Indian cricketer to play as many matches in the longest format. (Photo: PTI)
 

Ileana reacts to post calling Andrew ‘hubby’ and it might only confuse you more

One of Ileana D'Cruz and Andrew Kneebone's love-filled pictures.
 

Salman Khan reveals why he hasn't married till now and you’ll surely not believe it

Salman Khan is currently shooting for 'Race 3.'
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Modi world's costliest 'watchman': Cong slams PM over bank frauds

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Thursday filed a case against jeweller Dwarka Das Seth International for alleged fraud of Rs 390 crore. (Photo: File)

MP: Drunk man bites venomous snake to death, survives

The incident happened Saturday at Pacher village in Sabalpur tehsil, around 40 kilometres from Morena. (Photo: Representational/File)

PM launches Amma 2-wheeler scheme, bats for women empowerment in TN

Prime Minister Narendra Modi launches subsidized Scooty scheme for working women on the occasion of late Tamil Nadu CM J Jayalalithaa's birth anniversary in Chennai. (Photo: ANI/Twitter)

Chidambaram moves SC for protection of 'fundamental rights' amid raids

Chidambaram raised a legal issue asking whether without an FIR naming him or his son, the CBI or the ED could probe the alleged offences against them. (Photo: PTI/File)

PNB fraud case: Government revokes passports of Nirav Modi, Mehul Choksi

Nirav Modi and Mehul Choksi, key accused in Rs. 11, 400 crore Punjab National Bank scam. (Photo: PTI/File)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2018 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham