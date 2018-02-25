search on deccanchronicle.com
Nation, Current Affairs

Nine school children die in road accident in Bihar

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | NAYEAR AZAD
Published Feb 25, 2018, 1:11 am IST
Updated Feb 25, 2018, 1:11 am IST
According to officials, Children who died in the accident were below 12 years of age.
Relatives of children who were killed in a road accident mourn in Muzaffarpur on Saturday. (Photo: PTI)
 Relatives of children who were killed in a road accident mourn in Muzaffarpur on Saturday. (Photo: PTI)

Patna: Nine schoolchildren were killed and about 20 injured by a speeding SUV while they were trying to cross the road outside their school in Muzaffarpur on Saturday. The injured children were immediately rushed to Sri Krishna Memorial College Hospital for treatment. 

The incident occurred on the National Highway number 77 which connects Muzaffarpur to rest of the North Bihar. The Dharampur Government Middle School is located along the national highway. According to officials, Children who died in the accident were below 12 years of age.  The incident occurred just after school had ended classes for the day. They said that most of the children had lined up near the road to go home after the school. 

 

Tags: road accident, bihar




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

MP: Drunk man bites venomous snake to death, survives

The incident happened Saturday at Pacher village in Sabalpur tehsil, around 40 kilometres from Morena. (Photo: Representational/File)
 

Visakhapatnam – Beat the Budget with Air Asia

Soar into the land beyond dreams with AirAsia
 

Here’s why Virat Kohli was ruled out of 3rd South Africa vs India T20 in Cape Town

“Virat (Kohli) has a stiff back and he needs some rest. It has been a long season for him and unfortunately he misses out but gives someone else a chance to step up,” said Rohit Sharma after the toss in third South Africa vs India Twenty20 in Cape Town. (Photo: BCCI)
 

Sachin Tendulkar, Vinod Kambli and the story of 'Lucky 24'

In his 200th Test here, Sachin created history by becoming the first Indian cricketer to play as many matches in the longest format. (Photo: PTI)
 

Ileana reacts to post calling Andrew ‘hubby’ and it might only confuse you more

One of Ileana D'Cruz and Andrew Kneebone's love-filled pictures.
 

Salman Khan reveals why he hasn't married till now and you’ll surely not believe it

Salman Khan is currently shooting for 'Race 3.'
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Modi world's costliest 'watchman': Cong slams PM over bank frauds

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Thursday filed a case against jeweller Dwarka Das Seth International for alleged fraud of Rs 390 crore. (Photo: File)

MP: Drunk man bites venomous snake to death, survives

The incident happened Saturday at Pacher village in Sabalpur tehsil, around 40 kilometres from Morena. (Photo: Representational/File)

PM launches Amma 2-wheeler scheme, bats for women empowerment in TN

Prime Minister Narendra Modi launches subsidized Scooty scheme for working women on the occasion of late Tamil Nadu CM J Jayalalithaa's birth anniversary in Chennai. (Photo: ANI/Twitter)

Chidambaram moves SC for protection of 'fundamental rights' amid raids

Chidambaram raised a legal issue asking whether without an FIR naming him or his son, the CBI or the ED could probe the alleged offences against them. (Photo: PTI/File)

PNB fraud case: Government revokes passports of Nirav Modi, Mehul Choksi

Nirav Modi and Mehul Choksi, key accused in Rs. 11, 400 crore Punjab National Bank scam. (Photo: PTI/File)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2018 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham