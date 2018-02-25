search on deccanchronicle.com
India moving towards women-led development: Modi in Mann Ki Baat

DECCAN CHRONICLE
Published Feb 25, 2018, 12:45 pm IST
Updated Feb 25, 2018, 12:45 pm IST
The Prime Minister announced the 'GOBAR dhan' initiative which will encourage use of biogas energy.
He stressed on the role that artificial intelligence and technology can play in ensuring welfare of the poor and underprivileged. (Photo: File)
New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday said that India is walking towards an era of 'women-led development'.

Addressing the nation through his monthly radio program, Mann ki Baat, Prime Minister Modi said India is heading towards women-led development from only women development.

 

"India is heading towards women-led development from only women development. We are discussing development under the leadership of women," he said.

He then went on to talk about the role that artificial intelligence and technology can play in ensuring the welfare of the poor and underprivileged.

"I urge the scientists to find ways in which we can enhance lives of our 'divyang' brothers & sisters through artificial intelligence," he said.

"Science and technology are value-neutral," the Prime Minister said, "It depends on us what work we want a machine to do. Hence, human objectivity becomes important."

Modi then went on to laud the spirit of inquiry, saying one must not rest till "one gets the answer to all the questions."

Modi also thanked the forces that reach out for rescue operations immediately after disasters happen.

"We have many unnamed, unsung heroes in the Fire and Rescue services, National Disaster Response Forces, Armed Forces and in the Paramilitary forces who bravely reach out during emergencies without caring about their lives," said Modi.

He also appreciated organisations like NCC and Scouts who also help during such situations.

The Prime Minister went on to say that apart from purely natural disasters, most calamities occur because people are not vigilant enough and do not follow the rules.

"We must become a risk-conscious society, understand values of safety. In our culture, we often speak about the protection of values, but we also have to understand values of safety. We must make it a part of our lives," he said.

The Prime Minister also stressed the importance of biodegradable wastes, announcing the "GOBAR dhan" (Galvanizing Organic Bio-Agro Resources) initiative under the Swachh Bharat Mission, which will encourage the use of dung, farm waste, kitchen waste for biogas energy.

"New jobs would be created through #waste collection and transportation. Online trading platform would be set up to run 'Gobar Dhan Yojana' smoothly; it will connect farmers to buyers," said Modi.

He lauded the Trash Mahotsav that recently took place in Chattisgarh.

The objective behind it was to utilise waste creatively & to spread awareness about ways to reuse garbage.

Modi also congratulated people of Elephanta Islands as three villages get electricity for the first time after spending 70 years in darkness, saying it was in a new phase of development.

He ended his speech with Holi greetings.

Tags: narendra modi, mann ki baat, swachh bhaarat, renewable energy
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi




