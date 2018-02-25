Irrigation minister T Harish Rao takes a dig at Congress infighting

Hyderabad: Irrigation minister T. Harish Rao on Saturday hit out at infighting in Congress and asked people in Telangana to choose between Congress whose leaders fought for posts even when out of power and TRS which always worked for the welfare of people. At a series of public meetings in Wanaparthy and Nagarkurnool districts on Saturday, the minister took the names of local Congress leaders for their open fight for party posts.

“When Nagam Janardhana Reddy wants to join the Congress, MLC Damodar Reddy is opposing him. Senior leader D.K. Aruna is opposing Revanth Reddy. The whole history of Congress is nothing but infighting. Earlier too, Marri Chenna Reddy, N. Janardhana Reddy, Kotla Vijayabhaskar Reddy and Rosaiah, all chief ministers, had to step down due to infighting. Do people wish such leaders come to power again,” Mr Harish asked.

Meanwhile, the minister hoped the Justice Brijesh Kumar Tribunal would do justice to Telangana state by making allocations of the Krishna river waters as per the state’s wishes. The irrigation minister said once the tribunal made its award allocating waters to TS and Andhra Pradesh, the state government proposed to confine entire utilisation of the water in erstwhile Mahbubnagar and Rangareddy districts only. He said the Godavari waters would be extended to Khammam and Nalgonda districts which were getting water from the Krishna.

Owing to efforts of the TRS government during the last four years, for the first time even in February Mahbubnagar district witnessed large extent of crops getting water. He said that in future Mahbubnagar district alone would get Krishna waters for as many as 20 lakh acres, a record in the country. He said all the major irrigation schemes in the district like Kalwakurthy, Nettempadu, Bheema, Koilsasagar, Palamuru Lift projects, besides the Jurala and RDS ones would get water from the Krishna.