'Politicising death': Cong deletes Sridevi condolence tweet after backlash

Mumbai: Congress found itself at the receiving end of public ire after its condolence message on Twitter for late Bollywood veteran actor Sridevi went horribly wrong.

The official handle of the Indian National Congress (INC) tweeted: "We regret to hear about the passing away of Sridevi. An actor par excellence. A legend who will continue to live in our hearts though her stellar body of work. Our deepest condolences to her loved ones. She was awarded the Padma Shree by the UPA Govt in 2013".

(Photo: Twitter/Screengrab)

However, the Congress came under heavy criticism by people on social media for mentioning that she was awarded the Padma Shree by the UPA Govt in 2013.

It was seen by many as an attempt to politicise the death of an iconic actor.

Soon after, the tweet was removed and a revised message was tweeted which read: "We regret to hear about the passing away of Sridevi. An actor par excellence. A legend who will continue to live in our hearts through her stellar body of work. Our deepest condolences to her loved ones."

The tweet followed a few more praising her stellar work in the field of entertainment.

She received a multitude of awards including the fourth highest civilian award the Padma Shri in 2013 by the Govt of India & 6 Filmfare awards, the first at the age of 14. Sridevi started her career at the age of 4 in 'Thunaivan'. Her Bollywood debut was in 'Julie' at 12. pic.twitter.com/xQ1Kax4emV — Congress (@INCIndia) February 25, 2018

The news of Sridevi's demise has come as a major shock to her fans and members of the Hindi film fraternity.

Sridevi passed away in Dubai following a cardiac arrest late on Saturday night.