Telangana: K Chandrasekhar Rao announces bonanza for revenue staff

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Feb 25, 2018, 12:59 am IST
Updated Feb 25, 2018, 4:08 am IST
As many as 35,749 employees – comprising 10,809 revenue staff, 24,410 VRAs and 530 survey employees — are expected to benefit from the announcement.
 CM K Chandrasekhar Rao

Hyderabad: Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao on Saturday announced one month’s basic salary as bonus to employees of the revenue department for successfully completing the purification of land records drive in 100 days overcoming several hurdles. As many as 35,749 employees – comprising 10,809 revenue staff, 24,410 VRAs and 530 survey employees — are expected to benefit from the announcement. 

“The land records were not maintained properly for the past 80 years. This has resulted in land disputes and law and order problems. To put an end to this menace, Telangana government has ordered land survey in all districts from September 15 to December 31 last,” the CM said.

 

“The survey brought in clarity with regard to the lands owned by farmers and assignee farmers. Some 22.5 lakh acres of land was distributed among the poor in the state. Of this, there is clarity on the ownership rights on 20 lakh acres till now.  Officials are making efforts get clarity on the remaining 2.5 lakh acres of land. Total clarity on the ownership rights of lands came out except those about which cases are pending in the court. Revenue employees achieved a milestone. To encourage them we will give one month’s basic salary as an incentive,” Mr Rao said in a review meeting held at Pragathi Bhavan.

