Chandrababu Naidu blasts BJP, says he is son of Rayalaseema

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | ESWAR CHENNUPALLI
Published Feb 25, 2018, 12:55 am IST
Updated Feb 25, 2018, 12:57 am IST
The Chief Minister on Saturday discussed with party leaders on Rayalaseema Declaration.
Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu
 Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu

VIJAYAWADA: Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu denounced BJP’s Rayalaseema declaration and said he was the “son of Rayalaseema” and had developed the region which people were aware of. He would not tolerate any injustice done to Rayalaseema, he added. The BJP on Friday announced a declaration, containing 16 demands that it wants met before the present term of the state government ends. 

On Saturday at a teleconference, Mr Naidu mentioned about providing water to Rayalaseema. Even the public had recognised TD government establishing KIA motors in Anantapur which changed the face of Rayalaseema, he added. Mr Naidu directed leaders not to deviate from development activities. The Chief Minister on Saturday discussed with party leaders on Rayalaseema Declaration.

 

He wondered why the BJP, which remained silent so far, had suddenly remembered Rayalaseema, and said those criticising him should remember that he was the son of Seema. As the Union government failed in its assurance of treating AP as special, the situation had arisen for fighting for the state’s rights, he said, adding that the pressure on the Centre was only to protect the state’s interests and there was no politics in that.

Tags: chandrababu naidu, rayalaseema
Location: India, Andhra Pradesh


