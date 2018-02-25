search on deccanchronicle.com
Bengaluru: Court allows NGO head to intervene in Nalapad case

Published Feb 25, 2018, 3:42 am IST
Updated Feb 25, 2018, 4:03 am IST
'The Helping Citizen and People's Court,' to submit his observations on the assault of a diner at UB City by a city Congress MLA's son.
 Prithvi Reddy, State Convener, AAP Karnataka participates in a protest march organised by the party, condemning the ‘hgooliganism’ of Nalapad

Bengaluru: The 63rd Sessions Court on Saturday allowed advocate Alam Pasha, founder of the NGO 'The Helping Citizen and People's Court,' to submit his observations on the assault of a diner at UB City by a city Congress MLA's son, Mohammad Nalapad and assist Special Public Prosecutor, Shyam Sundar, in the case.

Mr Nalapad's lawyer, Tomy Sebastian had objected to the involvement of a third party in the case, but the court set aside his argument and ordered Mr Pasha to submit his observation in writing Meanwhile, adjourning Nalapad's bail plea to Monday, the court gave Sundar time till Monday to file his objections to it.

 

Nalapad, who was reportedly unhappy at the hearing of his bail plea being adjourned, is said to have called his father, N A Harris and asked him to "do something and get him out of prison." All the seven accused in the case, including Nalapad, are in judicial custody till March 7.

AAP workers manhandled
A few Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) workers took out a protest march from Nanjappa Circle to different Wards of Shanthinagar condemning the ‘hooliganism’ of Nalapad. The AAP workers, however, were allegedly manhandled by the supporter of MLA Haris.

The AAP workers who marched shouting slogans against Nalapad were protesting Nalapad and his henchmen’s act while demanding strict action against all the accused.

On the night of Feb 14, Vidwath and Praveen were at Farzi Cafe for dinner when Nalapad arrived with his henchmen. A quarrel erupted between Vidvat and Nalapad when the former's leg allegedly touched his. Nalapad demanded an apology, which was refused. Nalapad then called a band of some 15 men who proceeded to beat Vidvat mercilessly until he lost consciousness. Praveen rushed him to Mallya Hospital for treatment but Nalapad and his gang arrived there to threaten them. 

Praveen lodged a complaint with Cubbon Park police, who were reluctant to register it. After registering an FIR, the police, instead of arresting Nalapad, allowed him time to escape under the pretext of a preliminary investigation. 

Home Minister Ramalinga Reddy asked the city police Commissioner to suspend Cubbon Park station inspector, Vijay Hadagali for dereliction of duty. The police had also failed to register an FIR under Section 307, which was added on MOnday night. 

Five of the goons were arrested on Sunday evening while Nalapad, who evaded custody for 36 hours, surrendered before Cubbon Park police on Monday morning, henchmen in tow. All seven accused were produced before the 8th ACMM court on Monday and were sent to police custody till Wednesday

