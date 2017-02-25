Nation, Current Affairs

k Chandrasekhar Rao lashes out at CPI, Congress

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Feb 25, 2017, 2:06 am IST
Updated Feb 25, 2017, 2:30 am IST
He said that the Congress merely treated the people as voters and not as people.
Telangana Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao
 Telangana Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao

Warangal: Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao on Friday lashed out at the Opposition for criticising his offering of gold ornaments worth crores by saying that his opponents would do better than “drag God into politics”.

Stating that he was praying for the well being of the people and fulfilling vows, Mr Rao said: “Politicising this is not good on the part of the Opposition parties. They must think before making such comments. They are saying whatever comes to their head. Suravaram Sudhakar Reddy has made several unwarranted comments.”

The CM did not mince words when criticising the Congress too. He said people of the region have given Congress leaders several chances to work for development, but they have not proven their worth.

“After Telangana was created the state government took up several development activities, they are criticising our work. What have they done during their 44 years in power? What is the age of TRS and our government? Don’t they see we brought more development than them?” he asked.

 “Congress leaders are stalling all the irrigation projects and misleading the people and instigating them. These leaders are filing cases in courts only because they do not want to see development and obstructing the government from building projects for farmers. They feel threatened that their political future is coming to an end,” Mr Rao said.

He said that the Congress merely treated the people as voters and not as people. “The TRS government is determined to change the fate of Telangana people,” Mr Rao said.

