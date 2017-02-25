Nation, Current Affairs

K Chandrasekhar Rao gifts gold moustache to Lord Veerabhadra Swamy

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Feb 25, 2017, 2:05 am IST
Updated Feb 25, 2017, 2:31 am IST
Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao offers a gold moustache to Lord Veerabhadra Swamy at Kuravi in Mahbubabad district on Friday. (Photo: DC)
Warangal: Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao on Friday presented moustache made of gold to Lord Veerabhadra Swamy at Kuravi in Mahbubabad district thus fulfilling his vow.

The 20.28 gram gold ornament costs Rs 62,908.  On the occasion, the CM announced Rs 5 crore for the development of the temple. He also announced Rs 1 crore each for development of Dornakal and Maripeda mandals and Rs 25 lakh each for 77 gram panchayats in Dornakal Assembly constituency.

On Tuesday, Mr Rao had presented gold ornaments worth over Rs 5.5 crore to Lord Venkateswara in Tirupati. Kuravi was abuzz with people from across the state visiting the temple on the occasion of Mahasivaratri.

However, the police restricted entry for the common devotees before the arrival of the CM. Deputy CM Kadiam Srihari, minister A. Indrakaran Reddy and several MLA and party leaders were present on the occasion.

Tags: chief minister k. chandrasekhar rao
Location: India, Telangana

