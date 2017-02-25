Nation, Current Affairs

Jaya convicted in assets case, remove her portraits from govt offices: DMK

PTI
Published Feb 25, 2017, 4:25 pm IST
Updated Feb 25, 2017, 4:26 pm IST
DMK President M K Stalin also opposed the naming of government schemes after her and wanted the schemes named after her to be re-named.
AIADMK deputy general secretary TTV Dinakaran and CM Palanisamy pay floral tribute to Jayalalithaa on Friday. (Photo: ANI Twitter/File)
 AIADMK deputy general secretary TTV Dinakaran and CM Palanisamy pay floral tribute to Jayalalithaa on Friday. (Photo: ANI Twitter/File)

Chennai: The DMK on Saturday called for the removal of portraits of the late Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa from government offices, saying she was convicted in an assets case.

DMK Working President and Leader of Opposition in the Tamil Nadu Assembly M K Stalin also opposed the naming of government schemes after her and "the use of taxpayers' money for her 69th birthday celebrations" on Friday.

"Jayalalithaa was convicted (in the Rs 66 crore disproportionate assets case). Already there are some schemes in her name and the government should not allow new schemes to be named after her," he told reporters in Chennai.

Stalin also wanted the schemes named after her to be re-named.

He said the late Chief Minister's portraits were found at the Secretariat, the ministers' rooms and local body offices and called for their removal.

"If this situation remains, the need for us to approach the court will certainly come up. Not just (some) elected representatives but people also are opposing this and it could lead to a law and order problem," he said.

Stalin said he took up these matters with Chief Secretary Girija Vaidyanathan who assured that he'll look into them, he said.

Stalin also took exception to the state government advertisements given on the occasion of Jayalalithaa's 69th birthday and criticised the participation of Chief Minister Edappady K Palaniswami, his ministers and senior officials, including the Chief Secretary, in a tree plantation drive.

On February 14, the Supreme Court had restored a lower court order on convicting Jayalalithaa, her aide V K Sasikala and two others to four years in prison in connection with the assets case.

The charges against the late Chief Minister had abated since she had passed away on December 5, 2016 but the court had held that the criminal conspiracy was hatched at her Poes Garden residence in Chennai.

The apex court had held that Jayalalithaa, Sasikala and two other convicts had entered into a conspiracy and the late Chief Minister, who was a public servant at the relevant time, had come to possess assets disproportionate to the known sources of her income during the check period.

To a question, Stalin said he has not received the unedited footage of the visuals recorded during the February 18 floor test in the state Assembly which was won by Palaniswami.

DMK had earlier moved the Madras High Court against the confidence vote and the court had directed the opposition party to provide clippings or any other recordings to substantiate its claim that the trust vote was held by "contravening" the rules of the state Assembly.

Tags: jayalalithaa, mk stalin, dmk, portraits
Location: India, Tamil Nadu, Chennai (Madras)

Technology Gallery

As an 18-foot (5.5-m) stretch of the 787-9, the 787-10 will deliver the 787 family’s preferred passenger experience and long range with up to 10 per cent better fuel use and emissions than the competition.

Boeing debuts 787-10, a new 330-passenger aircraft
Samsung, in their investigation, concluded faulty battery design to be responsible for the Galaxy Note 7 incidents that made the company to recall 96 per cent of the sold units. (Photo Credits: Screengrab from a YouTube video by Samsung.)

A tour of Samsung’s Galaxy Note 7 testing lab
2007: Apple CEO Steve Jobs unveiling the first iPhone, the iPhone 2G. (Photo: AFP)

Apple iPhone: A decade of evolution
The CES 2017 has been a little different this year. With rising innovations in technology from AR/VR to connected devices and new smartphones to home appliances, the gadget show in Las Vegas has the world tuned in. Check out some of the excitement that showcased on January 6, 2017.

CES: A cocktail of gadgets and technologies showcased in 2017
Top 10 photographs taken from drones providing you with a bird's-eye view. These photos were originally collected and posted by Dronestagram.

Drone photography: Bird's-eye view
The Pokemon Go phenomenon had taken the world by storm. Since its launch in July this year, some bizarre real-life incidents were encountered by many users who had played the game. Here are some weirdest incidents that happened during the year.

Yearender 2016: Pokemon Go blurs line between game and reality
ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

'Meet Indian Kylie Jenner': Ayesha Takia’s new look invites a swarm of Twitter trolls

Ayesha Takia and Kylie Jenner.
 

WhatsApp could bring text statuses back to life

A known WhatsApp tipster WABeta Info shared some screenshots on Twitter that indicate WhatsApp might bring the old text statuses back with a new feature dubbed as ‘Tagline’.
 

Nokia 3310: Few more details leaked ahead of launch

Nokia 3310
 

Not afraid of ABVP: Kargil martyr's daughter's social media campaign goes viral

Gurmehar Kaur. (Photo: Facebook/GurMehar Kaur)
 

Confirmed! Priyanka Chopra to attend Oscars 2017 with legendary singer Mick Jagger!

Priyanka Chopra with Mick Jagger
 

Recep Erdogan biopic to hit screens ahead of referendum

Turkey's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan. (Photo: AP)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Kansas shooter asked T'gana engineers if they were illegal immigrants

Srinivas Kuchibhotla and his wife (left) and Alok Madasani (right). (Photo: PTI/Facebook)

Ramjas clashes: Kejriwal asks Modi to perform duty, act against Delhi Police

Delhi Chief Minister and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national convener Arvind Kejriwal. (Photo: PTI)

Is there as much air in BJP's 'balloon' as is made out, asks Shiv Sena

Shiv Sena President Uddhav Thackeray. (Photo: PTI)

No economic blockade in Manipur if BJP comes to power: Modi in Imphal

Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (Photo: ANI/Twitter)

BSP helping BJP, can enter into understanding with it to stop SP: Akhilesh

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav. (Photo: PTI)
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2017 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham