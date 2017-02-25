Nation, Current Affairs

I am proud of women’s role in social reforms, says Narendra Modi

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | PURNIMA SAH
Published Feb 25, 2017, 1:43 am IST
Updated Feb 25, 2017, 2:43 am IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that humanity could hardly progress without the empowerment of women.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi with Sadhguru Jaggi Vasudev during the unveiling function of 112-ft iconic statue of Adiyogi Lord Shiva at Isha Foundation in Coimbatore on the occasion of Mahashivaratri on Friday (Photo: BALU MAHENDRAN. R)
Coimbatore: The Prime Minister Mr. Narendra Modi asserted here on Friday that the progress of humanity would be incomplete without empowerment of women. Speaking after unveiling the 112-ft high iconic statue of Adiyogi- the Source of Yoga at the Isha Yoga Center near here on the occasion of Mahashivaratri, the Prime Minister said that humanity could hardly progress without the empowerment of women. “The issue is no longer women’s development, but it is women-led development,” he said.  

Mr. Modi said that “yoga can give peace”, which is longed by the world riddled with conflicts. “Today the world longs for peace, not only from wars and conflicts but also from stress and diseases. Only yoga can create a spirit of oneness. If the body is a temple of the mind, yoga creates a beautiful temple,” he said to huge applause from the crowd.  Referring to today’s changing lifestyles bringing their own set of challenges, Mr. Modi said, “lifestyle related ailments and stress related diseases are becoming more and more common. Yoga is the passport of well-being as practicing yoga helps combat stress and chronic conditions.”

Pointing out that women “is a manifestation of the divine”, the Prime Minister said,” I am proud of the fact that the role of women is central in our culture. Our culture has so many goddesses who are worshipped. India is home to many women saints, who led the movement of social reforms. They shattered stereotypes to become trendsetters,” he said.  

Modi said that India is a land of unparalleled diversity, which has proved to be the nation’s greatest strength.  “Diversity is not a cause of conflict.  We should accept it and embrace it wholeheartedly. In fact compassion, kindness, brotherhood and harmony are virtues that have kept the Indian civilization alive for centuries,” he said.

Stressing on the changing tenets of yoga, Mr. Modi said, its essence has not changed, which needs to be preserved. “Yoga is the catalytic agent aspiring for transformation. By practicing yoga, a spirit of oneness is created. Yoga is a beautiful journey from me to we,” he said.

The Prime Minister further said, “our mind should always be open to new thoughts and ideas from all sides. Unfortunately there are a select few, who in order to hide their own ignorance take a rigid view and destroy welcoming any new thoughts and experiences. In the same way, rejecting an idea just because it is ancient can be potentially harmful. It is essential to analyze it, understand and strive to take it to the new generation in a manner to make them understand it best.”  

The Prime Minister also lighted the sacred fire to commence the ‘Maha Yoga Yagna’, wherein one million people will take an oath to teach a simple form of yoga to at least 100 people each in the coming year and thereby reach 100 million people before next Mahashivaratri.

The iconic face of Adiyogi, designed and consecrated by Sadhguru Jaggi Vasudev Founder - Isha Foundation, symbolizes liberation, representing the 112 ways in which every human can attain one’s ultimate potential through the science of yoga.

Several lakh devotees, besides scores of dignitaries including Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edappadi K Palanisamy, Governor-in-charge, Ch. Vidyasagar Rao and a bevy of BJP leaders were among those who participated in the dazzling event, close to the foothills of Western ghats.

Location: India, Tamil Nadu, Coimbatore

