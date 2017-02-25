 LIVE !  :  While Virat Kohli-led side will be hoping to cut down Australia’s lead, the fielders will have to pull up their socks to save the Pune Test. (Photo: BCCI) Live| India vs Australia, 1st Test Day 3: Australian lead crosses 350-run mark
 
Hyderabad: Body left unattended for 90 mins as police argue over jurisdiction

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Feb 25, 2017, 5:02 am IST
Updated Feb 25, 2017, 10:00 am IST
A hospital ambulance refused to remove the body as the patient was dead.
Hyderabad: The body of a TB patient remained near 'She toilet' opposite Charminar for almost an hour and a half as police from two police stations argued over the jurisdiction.  A hospital ambulance refused to remove the body as the patient was dead. After a while, police took the body to Osmania Morgue.

According to eyewitnesses, a 26-year-old man, who came to a local clinic near Charminar, collapsed near the She toilet near Charminar Traffic police station. “He was with his mother, who had gone to the toilet. The man collapsed near the toilet. The woman came out and begged for help. Someone called an ambulance. The paramedics confirmed the death but refused to take the body,” said Md. Akbar.

Charminar police was informed who said that the body was not in their jurisdiction. “They said it was under Mirchowk police station. After one and half hour, the police came and shifted the body,” said another witness.

