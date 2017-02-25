GHMC to name, shame property tax defaulters

GHMC circle officers have prepared a list of chronic defaulters for 2016-17, and will put up the flexes in the coming week if the dues remain unpaid.

Hyderabad: Property tax defaulters, especially those who have not paid for two years, will find their names, tax dues, and the name of the erring company or establishment, published on flexes and banners on the main corridors of the city.

The estimated dues from repeated defaulters is around Rs 400 crore. The list includes star hotels, restaurants, malls, hospitals and even educational institutions. Only private defaulters will be named as the GHMC is holding talks with government departments that have failed to pay tax.

The corporation, under Section 269, subsection (1) (2) is authorised to put pressure on the defaulters and even may prosecute them.

It should be recalled that two years ago, overflowing garbage bins were placed in front of a defaulter’s premises. This action attracted some criticism and the GHMC was questioned by the High Court.

At a recent meeting held by the GHMC tax department, it was decided to publicise defaulters' na-mes as a way of shaming them into paying up.

“The GHMC has issued warrants and red notices to defaulters under Section 269, which empowers the corporation to disconnect water and electricity connections,” said GHMC commissioner Dr B. Janardhan Reddy.

He said that GHMC circle offices that have the most commercial outlets, such as Abids, Khairatabad, Serilingampally and Kukatpally, have formed teams to identify defaulting malls and stores.

“Those failing to pay the tax after repeated notices and warnings will have their names on the flexes and seizure will follow. With regard to government offices, a majority of them have assured payment in the first week of March 2017. It is a departmental issue, unlike private holders,” the commissioner said.