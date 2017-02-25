Dhanush told to show birthmarks in Madurai Bench of Madras HC

Madurai: The Madurai Bench of the Madras high court on Friday directed the actor Dhanush to appear before the court for personal verification of the identity marks which the Melur couple claims are on his body and which would establish that he was their son.

Following a direction from the court, counsel for the actor submitted Dhanush’s Class X education certificates and a transfer certificate establishing that he studied in Chennai.

The aged couple – R.Katharesn and Meenakshi from Manampatti village- who petitioned Judicial Magistrate court in Melur taluk alleging that the actor had been born to them on November 7, 1985 also submitted a set of documents in the bench recently.

The court asked both the parties to submit the school documents after actor Dhanush filed a petition in the high court seeking to quash the couple’s petition in the lower court, which also sought maintenance. When the case came up for hearing today, Justice G Chockalingam examined the documents submitted by both the parties.

In addition to the school certificates, the actor’s counsel also submitted additional materials to prove that Dhanush first movie Thulluvadho Illamai got released on May 6, 2002 contradicting the couple’s claim that the actor had registered for employment in June 2002 and that he was subsequently admitted to class 11 in a Sivaganga school.

Though the transfer certificate submitted by the actor doesn’t mention any identity marks, the TC certificate submitted by the couple mentions the identity marks on his body. Hence the judge directed the actor to appear in person before the court on February 28 for verifying the claimed birthmarks.