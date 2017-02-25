Nation, Current Affairs

Congress to move Hyderabad High Court over KCR’s golden vow

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Feb 25, 2017, 2:09 am IST
Updated Feb 25, 2017, 2:39 am IST
Common Good Fund money can’t be utilised to fulfil personal vows, says Congress leader Marri Shashidhar Reddy.
Telangana Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao and family offer prayers at Tirupati on Wednesday. (Photo:DC)
Hyderabad: The Congress on Friday threatened to move High Court against Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao for using public money to fulfil his personal vows.  Congress leader Marri Shashidhar Reddy said he would file a petition in the High Court soon.

He said the funds mobilised under Common Good Fund should be utilised for renovation of old temples and to financially assist temples with no income. “However, the CM donated ornaments worth over Rs 5 crore from the CGF to the TTD, the richest temple, which is illegal,” Mr Reddy said.

“We will take legal course of action against the Chief Minister. Using CGF to fulfil his personal vows is illegal and unconstitutional. We have never witnessed such a blatant violation of norms by any CM in the country. We will move High Court on this issue,” Mr Reddy said.

Stating that hundreds of temples in Telangana are lying in dilapidated condition and hundreds of temples cannot afford to perform even daily rituals (doopa deepa naivedhyam) to gods due to lack of funds, he said, “Instead of taking care of such temples, the CM wasted nearly `10 crore from CGF to fulfill his personal vows. Anyone questioning this wastage is being verbally attacked by CM and TRS leaders.” The CPI also lashed out at CM for using CGF to fulfil his personal vows.

CPI leader Chada Venkat Reddy said the CM has been indulging in unnecessary splurging of money. “He should realise that as CM he should be custodian of public money. Unfortunately, he himself is indulging in wasteful expenditure,” the CPI leader said.

Tags: chief minister k. chandrasekhar rao
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad

