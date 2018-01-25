search on deccanchronicle.com
 LIVE !  :  , Bhuvneshwar Kumar came back strongly, taking the wicket of opener Aiden Markram.(Photo: BCCI) LIVE| SA vs Ind, 3rd Test Day 2: Bhuvneshwar Kumar strikes, removes Dean Elgar
 
Nation, Current Affairs

Will be happy if ‘Padmaavat' is screened in Bengal: Mamata Banerjee

PTI
Published Jan 25, 2018, 9:09 am IST
Updated Jan 25, 2018, 9:09 am IST
West Bengal Chief Minister said the BJP should control the organisations and ask them to abide by the court order.
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee said people must respect the orders of the Supreme Court. (Photo: PTI | File)
 West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee said people must respect the orders of the Supreme Court. (Photo: PTI | File)

Kolkata: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Wednesday said she will be happy if ‘Padmaavat’ is screened in the state and appealed for peace.

She said that the Supreme Court has given its order (on the screening of the film) and "we must respect it".

 

"It is a film. The name of the film has also been changed. The states where trouble broke out are ruled by BJP," she told reporters at the state secretariat, Nabanna.

Read Also: Protesters take to streets, block roads ahead of 'Padmaavat' release

"Rajasthan and Uttar Pradesh have to maintain law and order. It is their duty. They can talk to them, they can convince them if anybody is around (to create trouble). I will be happy if the film ‘Padmaavat' is screened here. Peace prevails in our state", she said.

Banerjee added that the BJP should control the organisations and ask them to abide by the court order.

Tags: padmaavat release, west bengal chief minister, mamata banerjee, padmaavat release in bengal
Location: India, West Bengal, Calcutta [Kolkata]




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Mumbai: Doctors remove LED bulb from child’s lungs

he girl, Ariba, who originally hails from Chiplun accidentally swallowed a LED bulb while playing with toy mobile. (Representational Image/ Pixabay)
 

Twist in teams vs BCCI, Star Sports saga over newly-proposed IPL 2018 match timings?

While the IPL Governing Council has by and large accepted broadcasters Star Sports’ proposal of change in match-timings, teams are not happy with the same. (Photo: Deccan Chronicle)
 

Watch: Roger Federer’s message to Rafa Nadal post Australian Open 2018 injury setback

"I wrote Rafa (Nadal) late last night before I went to bed, it was the last thing I did. I was like "right, I've got to write to Rafa and see how he's doing and that I hoped he was going to be ok with the scan today. I wish him well," said Roger Federer. (Photo: AP)
 

Flu can significantly increase risk of a heart attack, new study warns

Heart attack risk high for people who have the flu. (Photo: Pixbay)
 

Smartphone to detect bacteria in food and water

The chip, used with a light microscope, relies on "capture molecule," that attracts and binds to any bacteria.
 

LIVE| SA vs Ind, 3rd Test Day 2: South Africa 3 down as Ishant removes Rabada

Bhuvneshwar Kumar dismissed South African openers Aiden Markram and Dean Elgar cheaply. (Photo: BCCI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Delhi govt notice to Karan Johar's TV show for 'promoting' tobacco

The Delhi government’s health department has issued showcause notice to Karan Johar's Dharma Production, distributors, judges and the owners of a private TV network for promoting Tobacco in a reality show. (Photo: File)

'Beaten' by Chennai cop for not wearing seat belt, cab driver sets self ablaze

Police said Manikandan, a native of Tirunelveli district, was fined for allegedly not fastening his seat belt while driving the car on the busy Rajiv Gandh Salai. (Representational Image)

Indian-American doctor couple indicted in healthcare fraud

Dr Ashis K Rakhit and his wife Jayati Gupta Rakhit specialise in cardiovascular disease and internal medicine and practiced in Cleveland, Ohio. (Photo: Facebook)

Hyderabad police to geo-tag prime locations

During critical situations like mob violence, natural calamities or disasters like fire or building collapse, personnel from other police stations will be rushed to the spot. (Representational Image)

Hyderabad: Education in Old City colleges not up to mark

The department of education has sent a few lectures on deputation to these institutions who conduct classes for three days in a week at each institution. (Representational Image)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2018 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham