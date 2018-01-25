search on deccanchronicle.com
Shoe thrown at MIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi in Mumbai

Published Jan 25, 2018
Updated Jan 25, 2018, 3:16 am IST
Mr Owaisi, who was voicing his opposition to the triple talaq Bill, however, continued his speech.
Hyderabad: Mild commotion prevailed at a rally addressed by MIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi in Nagpada, Mumbai, when an unidentified person hurled a shoe at him on Tuesday night. Mr Owaisi, who was voicing his opposition to the triple talaq Bill, however, continued his speech. 

Speaking of the incident, Mr Owaisi said, “I am willing to lay down my life for my democratic rights. These are frustrated people, who cannot see that the government decision on triple talaq, has not been accepted by the masses in general and Muslims in particular.”

 

He said that such incidents were taking place at the behest of people who follow “hate ideologies” and that they are getting emboldened with each passing day.

“These people (referring to the person who threw the shoe at him) are the ones who follow the ideology of the killers of Mahatma Gandhi, Govind Pansare and Narendra Dabholkar,” he said. 

“This will not stop us from speaking the truth,” he said.

Mr Owaisi said, “We do not care for such incidents. Some people and parties do not want us to speak the truth. We simply ignore such acts.”

Tags: aimim president asaduddin owaisi, nagpada area, triple talaq bill
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad




