SC to hear plea against Padmaavat seeking deletion of scenes

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Jan 25, 2018, 2:18 am IST
Updated Jan 25, 2018, 2:42 am IST
Karni Sena members protesting the movie allegedly damaged two state roadways buses in Jaipur.
A train was stopped during a protest against the screening of Padmaavat in Mathura, Uttar Pradesh on Wednesday. (Photo: AFP)
New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Wednesday agreed to hear on January 29 a fresh plea for a direction to the producer of the film Padmaavat to delete certain objectionable scenes which were not permitted by the court. 

A three-judge bench of Chief Justice Dipak Misra and Justices A.M. khanwilkar and D.Y. Chandrachud, however, declined early hearing of the PIL on a mention made by advocate M.L. Sharma pleading for urgent listing.

 

When Mr. Sharma filed a petition in November last for the ban on the film, senior counsel Harish Salve, appearing for the producer took exception to the advocate quoting certain distorted portions in history. 

The court ordered deletion of these passages from the petition and made it clear that the deleted portions relating to historical facts should not be used in any manner. 

In the fresh plea Mr. Sharma submitted that Padmaavat contains all the objectionable portions, which were ordered to be deleted, and hence the court should hear the plea immediately. 

He said the PIL raised important questions of law, viz whether the producer can indulge in character assassination of Queen Padmavati, Whether right to freedom of speech and creative expression allow the producer to violate the fundamental rights of others.

On January 18 the Supreme Court revoked the ban on the film imposed by certain states.

