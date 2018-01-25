search on deccanchronicle.com
Nation, Current Affairs

Row over Telangana BJP’s Maha Arati at Tank Bund on Republic Day

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | COREENA SUARES
Published Jan 25, 2018, 1:58 am IST
Updated Jan 25, 2018, 1:59 am IST
Many say Republic Day celebration is secular, religion must not creep into it.
The statue of Bharat Mata on Necklace Road.
 The statue of Bharat Mata on Necklace Road.

Hyderabad: There have been some objections to a Maha Arati dedicated to Bharat Mata being planned by legislators of the BJP on January 26, Republic Day, at Tank Bund. The objection is that religion should not intrude into Republic Day, which is a secular event.

Amberpet BJP MLA G. Kishan Reddy is in the forefront of the Maha Arati brigade. The Maha Arati will be performed at a Bharat Mata statue that was installed at People’s Plaza on Wednesday. Also present at the Maha Arati will be other BJP politicians, Khairatabad BJP MLA Chintala Ramach-andra Reddy, MLC and city president N. Ramchander Rao, and Uppal MLA N.V.S.S Prabhakar. 

 

When this newspaper enquired with the Buddha Purnima Project Wing (a government regulatory body that maintains the Hussainsagar) about how permission was granted for the Maha Arati, an official replied that “a request was sought by Bharat Mata Foundation and subsequently approved, for the Maha Arati on January 26th. However, no consent has been given by this office for installing a statue at People’s Plaza.”

The area falls under the Khairatabad Assembly constituency, whose MLA is C. Ramachandra Reddy of the BJP.

Major (retd) Ashish Naik told this newspaper that “Political parties are free to celebrate India as a Republic and the celebrations should be more about recalling all those who sacrificed their lives for the nation and also we should be thankful for the ones currently serving. It shou-ld attract patriotic fervour.”

A retired officer of the Indian Army Captain Pandu Ranga Reddy said, “The BJP political bigwigs are trying to emulate the Maha Arati at Hardwar. Neither is it good for them and for their political outfit nor for the people, but it incurs retribution. Also, history has proved that whosoever treats it sacrilegiously attracts misfortune. If politicians want to wrest power, they should be more secular and not desecrate such places,” said Mr Reddy.

While there are concerns about pollution of water bodies, Thakur Raj Kumar Singh, chairman of the State Human Rights and Consumer Protection Cell said, “During Kartika Masam a particular tree is worshipped and no harm is caused subsequently. Likewise, the Maha Arati will leave people with sentiments of protecting the lake and avoid polluting it.”

Tags: tank bund, republic day, bharat mata, g. kishan reddy
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Apple confirms adding new battery monitoring feature in the next iOS 11.3 update

The company is currently facing lawsuits over the slowing down of older iPhones.
 

Boy miraculously survives despite skewer piercing right through his heart

They said that not removing the skewer actually allowed the boy to survive for such a long time (Photo: YouTube)
 

Researchers claim holding hands can help ease physical pain

Researchers claim holding hands can help ease physical pain. (Photo: Pexels)
 

Alia sets tongues wagging about ex-boyfriend Sidharth at her best friend's wedding

Alia Bhatt and Sidharth Malhotra at Sanjay Kapoor's birthday bash few weeks ago.
 

Elari Nanophone C review: All you need, nothing you don't

The moment you take the Nanophone C out of the box, you might mistake it for a remote controller of a car’s audio system. (Photo: Deccan Chronicle)
 

Philippine's Mount Mayon volcano spreads lava almost 2 miles from crater

Volcanic ash has darkened the skies over nearby villages in coconut-growing Albay province, where Mayon lies. (Photo: AP)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Chennai: Fishermen ignored Ockhi warning

Investigations by the Tamil Nadu state disaster management had revealed that as many as 30 fishermen in 13 boats from coastal Kanyakumari ventured into the sea on November 30.

Hyderabad: Education in Old City colleges not up to mark

The department of education has sent a few lectures on deputation to these institutions who conduct classes for three days in a week at each institution. (Representational Image)

No need to transfer gutka scam inquiry to CBI: Tamil Nadu

There is progress in the investigation conducted by the DVAC into the gutka scam, there is no need to transfer the investigation to the CBI.

17 engineering colleges to be closed in Tamil Nadu

12 engineering and MBA colleges applied for closure and five colleges did not apply for the affiliation with the Anna University for conducting courses in the next academic year, officials from Anna University said.

Ration card printing, huge loss to Telangana

The Telangana state was formed 43 months ago but food security cards have yet to be issued to beneficiaries of the public distribution system.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2018 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham