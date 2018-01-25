search on deccanchronicle.com
 LIVE !  :  , Bhuvneshwar Kumar came back strongly, taking the wicket of opener Aiden Markram.(Photo: BCCI) LIVE| SA vs Ind, 3rd Test Day 2: Bhuvneshwar Kumar strikes, removes Dean Elgar
 
Nation, Current Affairs

Modi meets Suu Kyi, Vietnamese PM, discusses bilateral, regional issues

PTI
Published Jan 25, 2018, 11:40 am IST
Updated Jan 25, 2018, 12:24 pm IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi also met Philippines President Rodrigo Duterte and discussed trade, security issues.
Modi's meeting with Suu Kyi came nearly a month after India and Myanmar inked an agreement on restoration of normalcy and the development of the Rakhine State. (Photo: Twitter/@narendramodi)
 Modi's meeting with Suu Kyi came nearly a month after India and Myanmar inked an agreement on restoration of normalcy and the development of the Rakhine State. (Photo: Twitter/@narendramodi)

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday held bilateral meetings with three ASEAN leaders, including his Vietnamese counterpart Nguyen Xuan Phuc and Myanmar's State Counsellor Aung San Suu Kyi, and discussed key bilateral and regional issues.

After the meeting between Modi and the Myanmarese leader, external affairs ministry spokesman Raveesh Kumar tweeted, "The two leaders had a productive discussion on intensifying bilateral cooperation, including follow up on key decisions taken during PM's visit to Myanmar in September 2017."

 

Wednesday's meeting came nearly a month after India and Myanmar inked an agreement on restoration of normalcy and the development of the Rakhine State, from where thousands of Rohingya Muslims recently fled following incidents of violence against the community.

Signed during Foreign Secretary S Jaishankar's visit to Myanmar, the pact was the first government to government agreement by Myanmar with a cooperation partner focused on socio-economic development and livelihood initiatives in the Rakhine State.

The prime minister also met his Vietnamese counterpart Nguyen Xuan Phuc and discussed boosting of ties in key areas of trade, investment and defence among others.

"Long standing traditional and strategic partnership! The prime minister met with Vietnamese PM Nguyen Phuc. Discussed cooperation in trade and investment, defence, maritime and other areas. Agreements were signed in areas of Information and Broadcasting and Space cooperation," Kumar said.

An MoU between India's Ministry of Information and Broadcasting and Ministry of Information and Communications of Vietnam was also signed.

The agreement was inked to enhance cooperation in the field of information and broadcasting based on the principles of equality and reciprocity.

An implementation arrangement was also made between ISRO and Vietnam's National Remote Sensing Department for establishing tracking and data reception station and data processing facility in Vietnam under the ASEAN-India Space Cooperation.

"This would define the framework and conditions of cooperation for establishment of facility to provide Indian remote sensing satellite data over ASEAN region to enable remote sensing applications, which include natural resources management, ocean development and disaster management by ASEAN member states," an external affairs ministry release said.

Later, Modi also met Philippines President Rodrigo Duterte.

"Adding momentum to the close relationship! PM @narendramodi met with President of Philippines, Rodrigo Duterte. Trade and investment, defence & security, education and people-to-people cooperation were discussed. An agreement to facilitate investment was signed," Kumar tweeted with photos of the meeting.

After Modi-Duterte meeting, a pact between Invest India and the Board of Investments of the Philippines was inked, the release said.

This MoU aims to facilitate direct investment between our two countries by providing practical investment information to enterprises, promote direct investment opportunities, and support the companies pursuing those opportunities to contribute positively towards economic growth, it said.

The highest-level of participation at the India-ASEAN Commemorative Summit, to mark the 25 years of Indo-ASEAN ties, comes in the backdrop of increasing Chinese economic and military assertiveness in the region.

Some experts feel that the meet can be an opportunity for India to present itself as a powerful ally to these countries in the strategic areas of trade and connectivity.

The Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) comprises of Thailand, Vietnam, Indonesia, Malaysia, the Philippines, Singapore, Myanmar (Burma), Cambodia, Laos and Brunei.

All the 10 ASEAN leaders will also be the chief guests at the Republic Day parade.

Tags: asean, aung san suu kyi, narendra modi, nguyen xuan phu, rodrigo duterte
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Mumbai: Doctors remove LED bulb from child’s lungs

he girl, Ariba, who originally hails from Chiplun accidentally swallowed a LED bulb while playing with toy mobile. (Representational Image/ Pixabay)
 

Twist in teams vs BCCI, Star Sports saga over newly-proposed IPL 2018 match timings?

While the IPL Governing Council has by and large accepted broadcasters Star Sports’ proposal of change in match-timings, teams are not happy with the same. (Photo: Deccan Chronicle)
 

Watch: Roger Federer’s message to Rafa Nadal post Australian Open 2018 injury setback

"I wrote Rafa (Nadal) late last night before I went to bed, it was the last thing I did. I was like "right, I've got to write to Rafa and see how he's doing and that I hoped he was going to be ok with the scan today. I wish him well," said Roger Federer. (Photo: AP)
 

Flu can significantly increase risk of a heart attack, new study warns

Heart attack risk high for people who have the flu. (Photo: Pixbay)
 

Smartphone to detect bacteria in food and water

The chip, used with a light microscope, relies on "capture molecule," that attracts and binds to any bacteria.
 

LIVE| SA vs Ind, 3rd Test Day 2: South Africa 3 down as Ishant removes Rabada

Bhuvneshwar Kumar dismissed South African openers Aiden Markram and Dean Elgar cheaply. (Photo: BCCI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Bhansali's 'Padmaavat' releases today, security tightened in wake of protests

Acts of vandalism were reported in Delhi, Haryana, Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh and Jammu and Kashmir. (Photo: PTI)

India hosts Southeast Asian leaders to boost maritime ties to counter China

PM Modi has invited the leaders of all ten ASEAN nations to join him in the Republic Day celebrations on Friday in the biggest ever gathering of foreign leaders at the parade. (Photo: AFP/File)

Rahul slams BJP over 'Padmaavat' row, says party setting country on fire

Congress also slammed the BJP government in Haryana over its 'failure' to maintain law and order in the state. (Photo: AFP/File)

Will be happy if ‘Padmaavat' is screened in Bengal: Mamata Banerjee

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee said people must respect the orders of the Supreme Court. (Photo: PTI | File)

Delhi govt notice to Karan Johar's TV show for 'promoting' tobacco

The Delhi government’s health department has issued showcause notice to Karan Johar's Dharma Production, distributors, judges and the owners of a private TV network for promoting Tobacco in a reality show. (Photo: File)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2018 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham