search on deccanchronicle.com
 LIVE !  :  Bhuvneshwar Kumar dismissed South African openers Aiden Markram and Dean Elgar cheaply. (Photo: BCCI) LIVE| SA vs Ind, 3rd Test Day 2: South Africa 3 down as Ishant removes Rabada
 
Nation, Current Affairs

Indian-American doctor couple indicted in healthcare fraud

PTI
Published Jan 25, 2018, 7:53 am IST
Updated Jan 25, 2018, 7:53 am IST
The doctor couple performed unnecessary medical tests and procedures on patients to get payouts from insurance companies.
Dr Ashis K Rakhit and his wife Jayati Gupta Rakhit specialise in cardiovascular disease and internal medicine and practiced in Cleveland, Ohio. (Photo: Facebook)
 Dr Ashis K Rakhit and his wife Jayati Gupta Rakhit specialise in cardiovascular disease and internal medicine and practiced in Cleveland, Ohio. (Photo: Facebook)

Washington/New Delhi: An Indian-American doctor couple has been indicted on charges of committing healthcare fraud by performing unnecessary medical tests and procedures on patients to get payouts from insurance companies.

Dr Ashis K Rakhit (65), and his wife Jayati Gupta Rakhit (56), specialise in cardiovascular disease and internal medicine and practiced in Cleveland, Ohio.

 

According to the indictment, the Rakhits ordered and performed unnecessary medical tests between 2011 and 2018, including unnecessary nuclear stress tests, cardiac catheterisations, bone density scans, echocardiograms, EKGs, carotid artery scans, venous ultrasounds of the legs and abdominal ultrasounds.

They also recorded false symptoms in patient records to justify medically unnecessary tests on patients, including shortness of breath, palpitations, hypertension and abnormalities in breathing, according to the indictment.

The Rakhits billed Medicare, Medicaid and private insurers with inflated codes to reflect a service more costly than that which was actually performed, according to the indictment.

The Rakhits also intentionally distributed and dispensed controlled substances outside the usual course of medical practice.

Ashis Rakhit is charged with distributing Percocet and Xanax in 2017, while Jayati Rakhit is charged with distributing Tramadol, according to the indictment.

"This couple violated the trust of their patients, the taxpayers and the community," US Attorney Justin E Herdman said.

"They performed unnecessary medical tests and billed for services they didn't actually provide in exchange for prescription medications, all of this at a time when our region is inundated in opioid deaths and addiction," he said.

"Not only did these physicians put their patients through unnecessary medical procedures so they could line their pockets with extra income, they also prescribed controlled narcotics that were not medically required," said FBI Special Agent in Charge Stephen D Anthony.

Tags: indian-american doctor couple, healthcare fraud, dr ashis k rakhit, dr jayati gupta rakhit
Location: United States, Washington




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Mumbai: Doctors remove LED bulb from child’s lungs

he girl, Ariba, who originally hails from Chiplun accidentally swallowed a LED bulb while playing with toy mobile. (Representational Image/ Pixabay)
 

Twist in teams vs BCCI, Star Sports saga over newly-proposed IPL 2018 match timings?

While the IPL Governing Council has by and large accepted broadcasters Star Sports’ proposal of change in match-timings, teams are not happy with the same. (Photo: Deccan Chronicle)
 

Watch: Roger Federer’s message to Rafa Nadal post Australian Open 2018 injury setback

"I wrote Rafa (Nadal) late last night before I went to bed, it was the last thing I did. I was like "right, I've got to write to Rafa and see how he's doing and that I hoped he was going to be ok with the scan today. I wish him well," said Roger Federer. (Photo: AP)
 

Flu can significantly increase risk of a heart attack, new study warns

Heart attack risk high for people who have the flu. (Photo: Pixbay)
 

Smartphone to detect bacteria in food and water

The chip, used with a light microscope, relies on "capture molecule," that attracts and binds to any bacteria.
 

LIVE| SA vs Ind, 3rd Test Day 2: South Africa 3 down as Ishant removes Rabada

Bhuvneshwar Kumar dismissed South African openers Aiden Markram and Dean Elgar cheaply. (Photo: BCCI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Hyderabad police to geo-tag prime locations

During critical situations like mob violence, natural calamities or disasters like fire or building collapse, personnel from other police stations will be rushed to the spot. (Representational Image)

Hyderabad: Education in Old City colleges not up to mark

The department of education has sent a few lectures on deputation to these institutions who conduct classes for three days in a week at each institution. (Representational Image)

A hawk’s eye on criminals, Police to place facial recognition cameras in Bengaluru

Picture for representation

Heavy security for Republic Day Parade tomorrow in Bengaluru

Rehearsal by Military Police personnel for Republic Day Parade seen at Sam Manekshaw Parade Grounds in Bengaluru on Wednesday. (Photo:KPN)

Bengaluru heritage beku lists omissions in RMP

Daly Memorial Hall on Nrupathunga Road
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2018 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham