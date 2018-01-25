Four jawans killed in encounter with Maoists in Chhattisgarh

The ultras first triggered IED blast targeting the search party and then opened fire on them. (Representational image)

Bhopal: Maoists on Wednesday ambushed a search party of security personnel in Abujhmad, a Naxal-stronghold in south Bastar district of Narayanpur in Chhattisgarh, killing four jawans and injuring nine others.

The search party comprising personnel of district reserve group (DRG) — a specialised counterinsurgency force consisting of surrendered Naxals and local tribal youths — walked into the ambush laid by rebels, while conducting combing operations in the area, said police.

The ultras first triggered IED blast targeting the search party and then opened fire on them. The slain security personnel included two sub-inspectors and two constables of DRG.

This was the first major attack on security forces by Naxals in Bastar in last six months.