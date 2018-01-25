search on deccanchronicle.com
Nation, Current Affairs

Chop off Deepika Padukone’s nose, ears and get Rs 1 cr reward: Kshatriya Community

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Jan 25, 2018, 4:41 pm IST
Updated Jan 25, 2018, 4:41 pm IST
Kshatriya Mahasabha president said the community will contribute, give reward of Rs 1 cr to the person who chops off Deepika's ears, nose.
Deepika Padukone is portraying the role of queen Padmavati in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's movie 'Padmaavat'. (Photo: File)
 Deepika Padukone is portraying the role of queen Padmavati in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's movie 'Padmaavat'. (Photo: File)

Mumbai: The protests against the release of ‘Padmaavat’ continue to gain momentum across various. Meanwhile, Kshatriya community has announced a reward of Rs 1 crore to a person who chops off Deepika Padukone's ears and nose.

“Kshatriya community will contribute and give the person a reward of Rs 1 crore who chops off Deepika Padukone's ears and nose,” Gajendra Singh, President Kshatriya Mahasabha said.

 

This is not the first time a reward has been announced for chopping the ears and nose of female lead Deepika Padukone who is portraying the role of queen Padmavati. On Wednesday, a fringe outfit in Uttar Pradesh had also declared a similar bounty on Deepika’s nose.

Also Read: Padmaavat stir: Bounty on actress Deepika’s nose again, Gurgaon bus set on fire

In November last year, Karni Sena leader Mahipal Singh Makrana referred to the nose chopping of ‘Surpanakha’ in the epic Ramayana and said that while Kshatriyas respected women, if the film was not banned and Deepika Padukone did not stop inciting sentiments with her provocative language, the Rajputs would not lag behind in acting.

“Rajputs would not lag behind in pursuing the way Lakshmana acted in the Ramayana,” he said hinting at the Surpanakha episode.

The Mumbai police had increased security for Deepika after the threat.

Also Read: Padmavati row: Will cut Deepika Padukone’s nose, threatens Karni Sena

Just like Rani Padmavati, who was known for her valour and courage, Deepika had put up a brave face and said, “I will never feel scared. Fear is not an emotion I have ever identified with.”

Read Also: Padmavati: Deepika reacts to nose-chopping threat, Rs 5 crores bounty on her head

Along with Deepika, the 190-crore Sanjay Leela Bhansali directed period drama ‘Padmaavat’ also stars Ranveer Singh and Shahid Kapoor.

Tags: padmaavat, chop off deepika padukone's nose and ears, rs 1 crore reward, kshatriya community
Location: India, Maharashtra, Mumbai (Bombay)




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Low carb diets like Paleo and Keto can increase risk of birth defects

Keto diet helps people shed kilos by forcing their body to burn fat for energy (Photo: AFP)
 

Video: When Prabhas visited ‘good friend’ Anushka’s film sets but went unrecognisable

Prabhas and Anushka Shetty's chemistry in 'Baahubali: The Conclusion' has been appreciated.
 

Hyderabad boy hit by train while clicking selfie becomes viral internet meme

The boy survived despite serious injuries following the accident (Photo: YouTube)
 

Padmaavat: Karni Sena members accidentally torch own car at protest, Twitter reacts

Karni Sena members accidentally torched their own member’s vehicle while protesting in Bhopal. (Twitter Screengrab/ ANI)
 

4 pretty creative Photoshop battles you need to see

Check out these epic Photoshop battles. (Photo: Pixabay)
 

Camels reportedly disqualified from beauty contest for using Botox

Representational Image. (Photo: Pixabay)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Delhi traffic police issues advisory ahead of Republic Day parade

Elaborate traffic arrangements have been made and restrictions have been put in place in Delhi to ensure smooth conduct of parade. (Photo: PTI)

This is 'pakoda' politics, BJP laid red carpet for 'Padmaavat' protesters: Owaisi

The AIMIM leader alleged that it shows that the Constitution and rule of law is not important for the Prime Minister Narendra Modi led government. (Photo: PTI)

Muslims, Dalits, now kids; speak up: Kejriwal condemns school bus attack

Kejriwal said people involved in Wednesday's incident should be given strong punishments, 'harsher than the punishment Lord Rama had given to Ravana'. (Photo: PTI)

IAF officer befriends IIT-Kanpur girl, rapes her repeatedly on pretext of marriage

A few months back, Sitanshu proposed marriage and started visiting the girl’s hostel of IIT-K and allegedly raped her repeatedly. (Photo: Representational/File)

40-yr-old life convict gets 2-wk leave to try for baby; court says it's his right

'The convict's wife's legitimate expectation to have a child cannot be declined,' said the Madras High Court, granting the convict leave for 'the purpose of procreation'. (Photo: File)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2018 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham