search on deccanchronicle.com
Nation, Current Affairs

Bombay HC allows media to report trial proceedings in Sohrabuddin case

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | SHAHAB ANSARI
Published Jan 25, 2018, 3:03 am IST
Updated Jan 25, 2018, 3:03 am IST
The defence lawyers of the accused had claimed that the media report would prejudice their case.
Bombay High Court. (Photo: PTI)
 Bombay High Court. (Photo: PTI)

Mumbai: The Bombay High Court on Wednesday quashed and set aside the order passed by a special CBI court banning the media from covering the trial of the 2005 Sohrabuddin Shaikh fake encounter case. 

The high court held that being a sensational case cannot be ground to ban media from reporting it. The court also said that the matter of Judge Loya’s death is not connected with this matter so alleged misreporting of that matter is also not a ground to prevent media from covering the trial.

 

The CBI judge S.J. Sharma had prohibited journalists from publishing the proceedings of the trial on an application moved by one of the accused, a police inspector from Rajasthan, Abdul Rehman, which was supported by the rest of the accused.

The defence lawyers of the accused had claimed that the media report would prejudice their case. 

They had alleged that media has already misreported this case by publishing reports claiming that Loya’s death was unnatural.

Tags: bombay high court, cbi court, sohrabuddin shaikh
Location: India, Maharashtra, Mumbai (Bombay)




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Apple confirms adding new battery monitoring feature in the next iOS 11.3 update

The company is currently facing lawsuits over the slowing down of older iPhones.
 

Boy miraculously survives despite skewer piercing right through his heart

They said that not removing the skewer actually allowed the boy to survive for such a long time (Photo: YouTube)
 

Researchers claim holding hands can help ease physical pain

Researchers claim holding hands can help ease physical pain. (Photo: Pexels)
 

Alia sets tongues wagging about ex-boyfriend Sidharth at her best friend's wedding

Alia Bhatt and Sidharth Malhotra at Sanjay Kapoor's birthday bash few weeks ago.
 

Elari Nanophone C review: All you need, nothing you don't

The moment you take the Nanophone C out of the box, you might mistake it for a remote controller of a car’s audio system. (Photo: Deccan Chronicle)
 

Philippine's Mount Mayon volcano spreads lava almost 2 miles from crater

Volcanic ash has darkened the skies over nearby villages in coconut-growing Albay province, where Mayon lies. (Photo: AP)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

CM Edappady K Palaniswami receives Unesco award for Srirangam temple

The Award of Merit, 2017, was given by Unesco Asia Pacific region for the cultural heritage conservation activities taken up at the temple without altering its original splendour.

Chennai: Nanganallur, Adambakkam Lake to get facelift

Almost all the resident associations of Adambakkam raised the issue of ill maintenance of Adambakkam lake and also asked for a walking path around it.

Tamil Nadu foresters gear up for wetland day

As a prelude to the event, foresters on Wednesday conducted painting and elocution competitions for school and college students in south Chennai.

Chennai: Fishermen ignored Ockhi warning

Investigations by the Tamil Nadu state disaster management had revealed that as many as 30 fishermen in 13 boats from coastal Kanyakumari ventured into the sea on November 30.

No need to transfer gutka scam inquiry to CBI: Tamil Nadu

There is progress in the investigation conducted by the DVAC into the gutka scam, there is no need to transfer the investigation to the CBI.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2018 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham