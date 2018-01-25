Bombay HC allows media to report trial proceedings in Sohrabuddin case

Mumbai: The Bombay High Court on Wednesday quashed and set aside the order passed by a special CBI court banning the media from covering the trial of the 2005 Sohrabuddin Shaikh fake encounter case.

The high court held that being a sensational case cannot be ground to ban media from reporting it. The court also said that the matter of Judge Loya’s death is not connected with this matter so alleged misreporting of that matter is also not a ground to prevent media from covering the trial.

The CBI judge S.J. Sharma had prohibited journalists from publishing the proceedings of the trial on an application moved by one of the accused, a police inspector from Rajasthan, Abdul Rehman, which was supported by the rest of the accused.

The defence lawyers of the accused had claimed that the media report would prejudice their case.

They had alleged that media has already misreported this case by publishing reports claiming that Loya’s death was unnatural.