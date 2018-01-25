search on deccanchronicle.com
 LIVE !  :  , Bhuvneshwar Kumar came back strongly, taking the wicket of opener Aiden Markram.(Photo: BCCI) LIVE| SA vs Ind, 3rd Test Day 2: Bhuvneshwar Kumar strikes, removes Dean Elgar
 
Nation, Current Affairs

40-yr-old life convict gets 2-wk leave to try for baby; court says it's his right

DECCAN CHRONICLE / PTI
Published Jan 25, 2018, 2:24 pm IST
Updated Jan 25, 2018, 2:24 pm IST
Rejecting the Tamil Nadu government's concerns, the court said, 'for extraordinary reasons, prisoners should be given leave'.
'The convict's wife's legitimate expectation to have a child cannot be declined,' said the Madras High Court, granting the convict leave for 'the purpose of procreation'. (Photo: File)
 'The convict's wife's legitimate expectation to have a child cannot be declined,' said the Madras High Court, granting the convict leave for 'the purpose of procreation'. (Photo: File)

Madurai: A 40-year-old convict serving life imprisonment in the central prison in Tirunelveli district has been granted two-week leave by the Madras High Court so that he and his wife can have a child.

"The convict's wife's legitimate expectation to have a child cannot be declined," said the high court, granting the convict leave for "the purpose of procreation".

 

A division bench of Justices S Vimala Devi and T Krishna Valli granted the two-week temporary leave to Siddique Ali, an inmate of Palayamkottai Central jail on a Habeas Corpus petition filed by his 32-year-old wife.

The man had been denied parole earlier. Rejecting the state government's concerns, the court said "for extraordinary reasons, prisoners should be given leave".

A policeman in civil clothes is likely to escort the prisoner, who has been in jail for 18 years.

In response to a petition by the convict's wife, the court said, "preliminary investigation has found that there was a possibility of the prisoner having a child." They also said the leave could be extended by two more weeks after medical treatment.

The couple has no child and the wife had requested temporary leave for her husband to help in infertility treatment.

"Providing for release of prisoner for the purpose of procreation of child with available law can be done. It can be interpreted as a request covered under extraordinary reason," they said.

The court observed that it was time the state government forms a committee to consider allowing conjugal visits to prisoners and that many countries had given them such rights.

The judges noted that the Centre had already passed a resolution that conjugal visits are a right and not privilege and prisoners should be entitled to have their wish.

The court observed, “Conjugal visits help prisoners maintain relationship with families, reduce recidivism and motivate and an incentive to good prisoners. Reforming the prisoners is part of the correctional mechanism provided in the criminal justice."

"The right of prisoners for conjugal visits has been recognised in a few countries. If prisons are overcrowded the government should find solution for such problems," they added.

The state government had earlier opposed the convict's leave arguing that his life is in danger and the rules don't allow such requests.

Tags: life convict gets leave, convict gets leave to try for baby, madras high court, tirunelveli district
Location: India, Tamil Nadu, Madurai




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Mumbai: Doctors remove LED bulb from child’s lungs

he girl, Ariba, who originally hails from Chiplun accidentally swallowed a LED bulb while playing with toy mobile. (Representational Image/ Pixabay)
 

Twist in teams vs BCCI, Star Sports saga over newly-proposed IPL 2018 match timings?

While the IPL Governing Council has by and large accepted broadcasters Star Sports’ proposal of change in match-timings, teams are not happy with the same. (Photo: Deccan Chronicle)
 

Watch: Roger Federer’s message to Rafa Nadal post Australian Open 2018 injury setback

"I wrote Rafa (Nadal) late last night before I went to bed, it was the last thing I did. I was like "right, I've got to write to Rafa and see how he's doing and that I hoped he was going to be ok with the scan today. I wish him well," said Roger Federer. (Photo: AP)
 

Flu can significantly increase risk of a heart attack, new study warns

Heart attack risk high for people who have the flu. (Photo: Pixbay)
 

Smartphone to detect bacteria in food and water

The chip, used with a light microscope, relies on "capture molecule," that attracts and binds to any bacteria.
 

LIVE| SA vs Ind, 3rd Test Day 2: South Africa 3 down as Ishant removes Rabada

Bhuvneshwar Kumar dismissed South African openers Aiden Markram and Dean Elgar cheaply. (Photo: BCCI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

After attack on bus with children, Delhi schools to remain shut till Sunday

A school bus attacked by protesters in Gurgaon against release of film Padmaavat. (Photo: ANI)

Bhansali's 'Padmaavat' releases today, security tightened in wake of protests

Acts of vandalism were reported in Delhi, Haryana, Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh and Jammu and Kashmir. (Photo: PTI)

Govt not against any community, no discrimination on religious basis: Prabhu at WEF

Participating in a session on 'India's Role in the World', Prabhu also added that fruits of growth should reach everybody. (Photo: File)

K'taka bandh today: 'Mahadayi river is ours', shout protesters in Bengaluru

Protesters began to assemble in Bengaluru's town hall. They were sloganeering, 'Mahadayi river is ours.' (Photo: ANI)

India hosts Southeast Asian leaders to boost maritime ties to counter China

PM Modi has invited the leaders of all ten ASEAN nations to join him in the Republic Day celebrations on Friday in the biggest ever gathering of foreign leaders at the parade. (Photo: AFP/File)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2018 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham