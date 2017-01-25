Nation, Current Affairs

‘India a true friend,’ Trump tells Modi, invites PM to US later this year

PTI
Published Jan 25, 2017, 6:45 am IST
Updated Jan 25, 2017, 8:45 am IST
The two leaders discussed opportunities to strengthen the partnership between the US and India in broad areas.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi and US President Donald Trump. (Photo: PTI/AP)
 Prime Minister Narendra Modi and US President Donald Trump. (Photo: PTI/AP)

Washington: Describing India as a "true friend" of the US, President Donald Trump invited Prime Minister Narendra Modi to visit the country later this year, the White House said today after both leaders spoke over phone and discussed issues such as trade, defence and terrorism.

Read: President Donald Trump moves to pull US out of big Asia trade deal

Trump spoke to Modi yesterday night over phone, four days after he was sworn-in as the 45th President of America. "During a call with Prime Minister Narendra Modi of India, President Trump emphasised that the US considers India a true friend and partner in addressing challenges around the world," the White House said in a readout of the call. "President Trump looked forward to hosting Prime Minister Modi in the US later this year," the White House said.

Read: 'Look forward to working with you': Narendra Modi to Donald Trump

The two leaders discussed opportunities to strengthen the partnership between the US and India in broad areas such as the economy and defence.

Besides this, they also discussed security in the region of South and Central Asia. President Trump and Prime Minister Modi resolved that the US and India stand shoulder to shoulder in the global fight against terrorism, the readout said. After Trump surprised the world with his historic victory in the November 8 general elections, Modi was among the first five world leaders to have congratulated Trump.

Read: Indian-American Nikki Haley confirmed as new US envoy to UN

On Tuesday morning, Modi tweeted that he has invited US President Donald Trump to India in the phone call last night in which both 'agreed to strengthen ties'.

Narendra Modi tweet on Donald Trump

During his gruelling election campaign, India is among the few countries in addition to Israel with whom Trump spoke of strengthening ties if elected to power.

Read: US President Donald Trump speaks to Narendra Modi over phone

On January 21, Trump spoke with Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and Mexican Premier Pena Nieto. On Sunday, Trump spoke with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and yesterday he had a telephonic conversation with the Egyptian President Abdel Fattah el-Sisi.

Tags: prime minister narendra modi, us president donald trump

Related Stories

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and US President Donald Trump. (Photo: PTI/AP)

'Look forward to working with you': Narendra Modi to Donald Trump

The Prime Minister said strength of the India-US strategic partnership "lies in our shared values and common interests".
20 Jan 2017 11:11 PM
Trump claimed that 3 to 5 million immigrants living in the U.S. illegally voted in the election, costing him the popular vote, according to a Democratic aide familiar with the exchange who spoke on condition of anonymity to discuss the private meeting.

President Donald Trump moves to pull US out of big Asia trade deal

Trump's move on trade aimed to fulfill a central campaign promise even as he appeared to be fixated on re-litigating the 2016 election.
24 Jan 2017 9:13 AM
Haley was approved by the Senate on a 96-4 vote. She is expected to be sworn in shortly. (Photo: AP)

Indian-American Nikki Haley confirmed as new US envoy to UN

With this, Haley, 45, becomes the first Indian-American to serve in a presidential administration at a Cabinet level position.
25 Jan 2017 7:38 AM
US President Donald Trump and Prime Minister Narendra Modi

US President Donald Trump speaks to Narendra Modi over phone

Modi is the fifth foreign leader Trump has spoken with over phone after being sworn-in as the US President on January 20.
25 Jan 2017 1:24 AM

Business Gallery

Eighth edition of Vibrant Gujarat Summit saw who’s who of corporate India taking part and pledging hundreds of dollars in investments. The 2017 event comes at a time when country was on rating agencies’ radar due to demonetisation. The summit was conceptualised and started by the then Gujarat chief minister Narendra Modi in 2003.

Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit 2017
It is heartening to see our favorite celebs going out of the way and indulging in philanthropy and even in areas of their interest like John Abraham in North East United Football Club, Mahesh Bhupati in Sports365 and many more. But when popular people back startups which are nowhere related makes us commend them for enabling and encouraging the startup India to stand up! Hoping that more celebs and popular people will back innovative startups to enable their dreams; here are top 5 non-related backing by celebs till date:

Shocking: Top 5 weird startup investments by celebs till date
Ther are a few too many cars that are meant to be 'art on wheels'. The ones who have these art pay a hefty amount towards ownership and maintenance. Moreover, owners more often use them to show off their wealth. Scroll ahead to check out some of the most expensive cars available in India with a whopping price tag. (Source: CarDekho)

Yearender 2016: Most expensive cars
Daimler Trucks along with Mercedes-Benz is offering the first fully electric Urban eTruck.

Mercedes shows off its first, fully electric truck
Rolls-Royce has announced the ‘Dawn’ to the luxury convertibles portfolio of Indian cars, Rolls-Royce has joined the game with a price tag of Rs 6.25 crore..

Rolls-Royce Dawn convertible launched in India for Rs 6.25 crore
The low-budget car segment is pretty hot and presently, Kwid, the new entrant from Renault is heavily contending against the well-known veteran Maruti’s Alto. The main elements that differentiate the two cars are fuel efficiency, comfort, design and a few more areas. Check out a detailed comparison between the two low-budget family hatchbacks, which are almost identically priced.

Budget car comparison: Kwid takes on the Alto
ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Bill Gates could become world's 1st trillionaire: Oxfam International

The world would get its first billionaire in the next 25 years, when Bill Gates becomes around 86 years old.
 

Karnataka: Aunt pricks 14-year-old’s eyes with pin

She was assaulted by her aunt Muniyamma alias Annapoorna. (Representational image)
 

Kaabil vs Raees: DC poll results are out and they are shocking!

Both are expected to have huge openings.
 

US: 10-year-old boy drives to store, speeds away in police chase

Anofficer tried to stop a driver who wasn't using headlights and kept braking on Monday morning, and the vehicle took off at 70 mph. (Photo: Representational Image)
 

Ministers for a day: 3 girls have a unique National Girl Child Day in Rajasthan

Representational Image. (Photo: File)
 

Raees music review: Mainstream, unoriginal and underwhelming

A still from the film.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

MLA Kage’s six absconding accomplices arrested

Vivek Shetty, who was allegedly assaulted by Kagwad MLA Raju Kage’s supporters in Belagavi.

Bengaluru: KR Puram bottleneck calls for quick fix

Traffic jam at K.R. Puram junction, which provides a vital link to Whitefield IT corridor (Photo: DC)

BBMP losing revenue from parking lots

BBMP

Garbage contractors swindling BBMP of crores: Ramesh

HC verdict was used for selfish gains by Congress ministers, he said.

100 robotic surgeries in 5 months at Bengaluru hospital

Sudha Murthy, Chairperson of Infosys Foundation and Dr Devi Shetty, Chairman of Narayana Health, address reporters in Bengaluru on Tuesday – DC
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2017 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham