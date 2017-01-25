Nation, Current Affairs

‘Terrorists may guise as security forces for attack’: Intel warns ahead of R-day

PTI
Published Jan 25, 2017, 3:26 pm IST
Updated Jan 25, 2017, 3:36 pm IST
Security agencies have also been warned that some Muslim extremist organisations are planning 9/11 type of attacks.
Security vigil during the full dress rehearsal for the Republic Day parade, at Rajpath in New Delhi. (Photo: PTI)
 Security vigil during the full dress rehearsal for the Republic Day parade, at Rajpath in New Delhi. (Photo: PTI)

New Delhi: Thousands of Delhi Police and paramilitary personnel will be keeping a tight vigil on Republic Day in the national capital tomorrow with special emphasis on neutralising air-borne threats in view of intelligence inputs.

Security forces have also been asked to ensure that proper frisking and checking of police personnel and other personnel is carried out since there is a possibility that terrorists may disguise themselves as security personnel.

Also read: Delhi under ground-to-air security cover for Republic Day

According to the advisory, "terrorists may use uniform of security forces for fidayeen attack" and there should be adequate arrangements made for identification and frisking of personnel who are part of the celebrations.

Security agencies have also been warned that some Muslim extremist organisations are planning 9/11 type of attacks using aeroplanes carrying personnel and weapons on board.

Also read: Terrorists could use pets as ‘suicide bombers’ for attack on R-Day: report

Special arrangements have been made at the historic Rajpath where President Pranab Mukherjee, who is the supreme commander of armed forces, will be witnessing nation's military might that will be on display.

Also read: Republic Day: Cops beef up security in Hyderabad

The entire Central and New Delhi region will have nearly 50,000 security personnel drawn from Delhi Police and Central security forces guarding every nook and corner.

In view of recent intelligence inputs that terror groups like LeT might be planning to use helicopter charter services and charter flights to launch attack through air, Delhi Police along with other security agencies are keeping a tight vigil.

Police is using anti-drone technology to thwart any attack or identify any suspicious flying object, a senior police officer said.

Also read: Travel to frontier posts to celebrate Republic Day with jawans: SSB to officers

Apart from this, security personnel will be stationed atop tall buildings with anti-aircraft guns. CCTV cameras have been installed and control rooms have been set up to monitor the feed from the cameras, the officer said.

The advisory that has been issued to security agencies states that "it is imperative for the security forces to be familiar with the range of threats for devising appropriate counter means" since the use of conventional weapons by the terrorist and criminal groups is a part of an ongoing process to develop new techniques and tactics.

No landing or take-off of any commercial flight will be allowed from IGIA in New Delhi between 10:35 to 12:15 PM on January 26.

Tags: republic day, terror attacks, delhi police
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

Related Stories

Paramilitary soldiers stand guard near a police barricade on Rajpath, the ceremonial boulevard, ahead of Republic Day in New Delhi. (Photo: AP)

Delhi under ground-to-air security cover for Republic Day

This time, police will use anti-drone technology to thwart any attack or identify any suspicious flying object.
23 Jan 2017 10:04 AM
Security agencies warned that animals may be made to wear sweaters to hide suicide vests. (Representational Image/PTI)

Terrorists could use pets as ‘suicide bombers’ for attack on R-Day: report

Intelligence agencies have warned that terrorists could surgically plant explosives inside animals.
12 Jan 2017 10:09 AM
Representational Image. (Photo: File)

Travel to frontier posts to celebrate Republic Day with jawans: SSB to officers

The new directive is being seen as an enhanced initiative being undertaken by the uniformed forces to connect with their personnel.
25 Jan 2017 2:10 PM
Roof top security teams, dog and bomb detection squads have also been deployed. (Representational Photo)

Republic Day: Cops beef up security in Hyderabad

Public must avoid food boxes, briefcases, cameras.
25 Jan 2017 1:52 AM

Technology Gallery

Samsung, in their investigation, concluded faulty battery design to be responsible for the Galaxy Note 7 incidents that made the company to recall 96 per cent of the sold units. (Photo Credits: Screengrab from a YouTube video by Samsung.)

A tour of Samsung’s Galaxy Note 7 testing lab
2007: Apple CEO Steve Jobs unveiling the first iPhone, the iPhone 2G. (Photo: AFP)

Apple iPhone: A decade of evolution
The CES 2017 has been a little different this year. With rising innovations in technology from AR/VR to connected devices and new smartphones to home appliances, the gadget show in Las Vegas has the world tuned in. Check out some of the excitement that showcased on January 6, 2017.

CES: A cocktail of gadgets and technologies showcased in 2017
Top 10 photographs taken from drones providing you with a bird's-eye view. These photos were originally collected and posted by Dronestagram.

Drone photography: Bird's-eye view
The Pokemon Go phenomenon had taken the world by storm. Since its launch in July this year, some bizarre real-life incidents were encountered by many users who had played the game. Here are some weirdest incidents that happened during the year.

Yearender 2016: Pokemon Go blurs line between game and reality
The latest entrant in the online streaming video service arena has brought out an offer that consumers just cannot refuse.

Yearender 2016: Popular Video Streaming Services
ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Video: Karnataka child born with four legs, two penises described as god's gift

The child is being kept under observation (Photo: YouTube)
 

Steve Smith advocates defence, David Warner wants to attack in India Test series

Australia last won a Test Match in India in 2004, the last time they came to India in 2013, the Aussies were annihilated 0-4 by the home side. (Photo: AFP)
 

Wriddhiman Saha credits Virender Sehwag for Irani Cup double ton

The Irani Cup match was also seen as a battle between Saha and Parthiv Patel for the wicket-keeping slot in India’s Test side. (Photo: AFP)
 

From equal share to losing 40:60 screens to Raees, Rakesh Roshan feels betrayed

Rakesh is producing son Hrithik in Sajay Gupta's 'Kaabil'.
 

7-year-old Syrian ‘Twitter star’ Bana Alabed appeals to Trump to save Aleppo children

Bana Alabed, 7, lives in with her mother, Fatemah, and her brothers. (Photo: Twitter)
 

'I hope you are proud of me with Kaabil': Hrithik writes to Shah Rukh

Hrithik and SRK have time and again praised each other.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Suresh Prabhu writes to Rajnath for NIA probe into train derailments

Union Railway Minister Suresh Prabhu. (Photo: PTI)

Arnab's channel can’t be named ‘Republic', breach of law: Subramanian Swamy

Bharatiya Janata Party leader Subramanian Swamy. (Photo: PTI)

Pepsi and Coca-Cola products may be banned in Tamil Nadu from March 1

Students take a sip of Coca Cola on a hot day (Photo: DC)

Travel to frontier posts to celebrate Republic Day with jawans: SSB to officers

Representational Image. (Photo: File)

'That's your mindset,' retorts Priyanka to BJP MP's 'prettier-than-you' remark

Priyanka Gandhi Vadra (Photo: PTI)
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2017 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham