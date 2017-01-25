Nation, Current Affairs

Rs 955 crore for drinking water work in Tamil Nadu

Published Jan 25, 2017, 7:05 am IST
Updated Jan 25, 2017, 7:05 am IST
The minister also appealed to the public not to unnecessarily waste water considering shortage in the wake of monsoon failure.
Chennai: The state government has taken up works at a cost of Rs 955 crore in all local bodies, including Chennai to meet the summer drinking water requirements in the wake of failed monsoon.

State municipal administration and rural development minister S. P. Velumani on Tuesday reviewed the status of the drinking water distribution to the people living in the corporations, municipalities, town panchayats and village panchayats with TWAD and CMWSSB officials. The minister also appealed to the public not to unnecessarily waste water considering shortage in the wake of monsoon failure. He also urged officials to create awareness on water conservation among the public

An official release said that to meet the drinking water requirement during summer months in the Chennai city, works totalling Rs 61 crore have been taken up. With the storage in the drinking water supplying four reservoirs standing at 1,415 million cubic feet as against its total capacity of 12,522 mcft,  water supply to residents has been cut down to 550 million litres a day as against the requirement of 830 MLD.

It said that steps have been taken to extract 50 MLD of water from Par-avanaar river and 30 MLD from Neyveli aquifers.

