Cho Ramaswamy posthumously conferred Padma Bhushan

Chennai: Tamil actor, editor and political satirist Cho Ramaswamy, who passed away on December 7 last year, was on Wednesday posthumously conferred the Padma Bhushan award for Literature and Education.

The Padma awards are announced on the occasion of Republic Day every year. This year, 89 people have been confirmed for the awards.

Earlier this month, Prime Minister Narendra Modi hailed Ramaswamy, saying his death was a ‘personal loss’ and that Cho’s satire made his criticism lovable even to those whom he criticised.

He was undergoing treatment for a prolonged time at Apollo Hospitals in Greams Road, said the report.

He was known to be very close to Jayalalithaa and mentored her during her film career, and even continued to support her after she entered politics.

The body of the founder of Thuglak magazine has been taken to his residence at MRC Nagar where his friends, family and public will pay their last respects to him.

Cho adorned many feathers to his hat like an actor, comedian, character actor, editor, playwright and dialogue writer, film director and lawyer and was known for his unbiased views on political issues.

He acted in 89 movies alongside famous artists like Rajinikanth and Kamal Hassan, in 15 plays, directed 5 movies and also wrote screenplay for another 5, said the report.