Nation, Current Affairs

No interim order on police action against pro-Jallikattu protesters: HC

PTI
Published Jan 25, 2017, 9:05 pm IST
Updated Jan 25, 2017, 9:06 pm IST
Madras HC also closed petitions filed by two pro-Jallikattu protesters seeking a direction to police not to harass them.
Police lathicharge to disperse pro-Jallikattu protesters during a violent clash with the police near Marina Beach in Chennai on Monday. (Photo: File)
Chennai: Madras High Court on Wednesday declined to pass any interim order on a petition which alleged police excesses during the crackdown on pro-Jallikattu protesters on the Marina Beach in Chennai and sought a CBI probe.

Justice R Mahadevan rejected the petitioner's contention that unless an interim order was passed, police would "destroy all evidences" and posted the matter for further hearing to January 30.

The petition was filed by B Kumar of Triplicane locality, abutting Marina Beach which witnessed violent incidents on January 23 when police started evicting the protesters who had been staging the agitation in support of jallikattu for six days.

When the matter came up for hearing, petitioner's counsel K Balu submitted he had enough materials to "show the police excesses".

He said the petitioner had also made specific averments and allegations against the police personnel and sent a complaint to the Tamil Nadu Home Secretary and the Director General of Police on Tuesday.

At this, the judge said the representation may have reached the officials only now and let them respond to it and that he would hear the matter on Monday.

Earlier, claiming that the police version that the violence was created by anti-social elements in the name of students and youth was not correct, the petitioner submitted he had information that it was police who instigated the violence.

He alleged that police personnel set fire to an autoricksaw, damaged parked vehicles and entered some houses and ransacked articles and said he had evidence in support of his charges.

These "incidents show crystal clear" that the police personnel only created the violence, he claimed.

The petitioner prayed to the court for seeking a report from the city Police Commissioner on the violent incidents and for a CBI Investigation.

In a related matter, Justice Mahadevan closed petitions filed by two pro-jallikattu protesters seeking a direction to police not to harass them, observing that the protests have already ended.

The petitions were filed by G Pavendhan and Senthil Kumar on January 23, hours after the police launched the crackdown on protesters at the Marina Beach here.

Justice Mahadevan in his oral orders on that day had directed the state DGP to ensure safety of public and pro-jallikattu protesters conducting their stir 'peacefully'.

When the matter came up for hearing today, the judge closed the petitions saying there was no point in keeping them pending as the protests were over.

Responding to allegations made by advocate Suresh that treatment was not given properly to persons injured in the violence, the Judge directed him to file a petition specifying the allegations.

The judge further said that he had already instructed the state Advocate General to ensure proper treatment to the injured.

Meanwhile, a sessions court in the city today granted bail to 27 people arrested in connection with the violence.

Principal Sessions Judge Nazir Ahmed granted bail and directed them to stay in neighbouring Chengalpet till further orders.

Petitioners' advocate and Madras High Court Advocates Association President G. Mohanakrishnan alleged that false FIRs had been registered against the 27 people and that they were not at all present at the protest venue.

However, police suddenly came to their houses and arrested the "27 innocent people", he submitted.

The advocate further alleged it was the Police who used force and lathicharged the protesters. Police had burnt vehicles and houses of innocent people, he added.

Recording his submissions, the PSJ said many people, including celebrities, participated in the pro-jallikattu protests.

He said there was no proof that these 27 people were present during the protests and granted them bail.

City police had last night said 170 persons had been arrested in connection with various violent incidents on Jan 23 when protesters fought pitched battle with police after being evicted from the Marina Beach.

Tags: madras high court, jallikattu, jallikattu protests, jallikattu ban, jallikattu ordinance, jallikattu agitation
Location: India, Tamil Nadu, Chennai (Madras)

