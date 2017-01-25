Modi receives crown prince of Abu Dhabi at airport; expects $75 billion deal soon

Prime Minister Narendra Modi (left) gestures as he receives Abu Dhabi’s crown prince, Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan at the airport in New Delhi on Tuesday. The crown prince will be India’s chief guest at Thursday’s Republic Day celebrations. (Photo: AP)

New Delhi: In a special gesture, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday evening received Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan at the airport.

The visiting Arab dignitary, who will be the chief guest at this year’s Republic Day parade, is also the deputy supreme commander of the UAE armed forces. He is on a three-day visit to India and will hold comprehensive talks with Mr Modi on Wednesday. The two sides are expected to sign nearly 16 pacts on Wednesday, including a Strategic Cooperation Agreement.

“Welcome to India, H.H. Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan. We are honoured to host you & delighted that you will join our Republic Day celebrations. India & UAE share strong bonds of friendship & extensive cooperation. Looking forward to building on this & further cementing ties,” PM Modi tweeted after receiving the UAE leader.

The two leaders will first meet for one-on-one talks at Mr Modi’s official residence before holding delegation- level talks at the Hyderabad House in New Delhi on Wednesday. Apart from providing a boost to trade and investments ties, enhancement of cooperation in strategic areas of energy, defence and security issues are expected to dominate the talks.

A Strategic Cooperation Agreement, along with more than a dozen pacts, including one pertaining to the $75 billion investment fund, committed by the UAE, are expected be signed on Wednesday after the talks between Mr Modi and the Crown Prince.

Meanwhile, at a briefing earlier in the day, the ministry of external affairs (MEA) refused to comment on whether terrorist Dawood Ibrahim’s properties would be frozen by the UAE, saying some things are “best left unsaid till something happens”.

The UAE has already invested $4 billion in India but this is not part of the planned $75-billion investment. Briefing reporters on the visit, the MEA’s secretary Amar Sinha said a “substantial” outcome is expected in the area of defence and security where they will “solidify” their cooperation given shared views on common threat. New Delhi is also eyeing the UAE as a defence market for Indian armaments.