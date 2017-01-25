Digital transactions will improve transparency in economy: President

New Delhi: Addressing the nation on the eve of Republic Day, President Pranab Mukherjee on Wednesday said that the Indian economy has continued to grow at a fast pace despite the grim situation in global markets.

“On the eve of the sixty-eighth Republic Day of our nation, I extend warm greetings to all of you in India and abroad.

“We are today the fastest growing amongst the major economies of the world,” Pranab said.

Mukherjee also said that Indian democracy has been an ‘oasis of stability’ in a region troubled by unrest.

Pitching for cashless transactions, the President said that as more and more transactions become cashless, it will improve the transparency of the economy.

However, he admitted that demonetisation, while immobilising black money may have led to temporary slowdown of economic activity.

Hailing the government's initiatives towards development, Mukherjee said that schemes like Digital India and Make in India are benefiting the nation.

Calling for a fight against terrorism, Mukherjee said, "We have to work harder to keep at bay dark forces of terrorism. These forces have to be dealt with firmly and decisively."

Stating that India is a chaotic but successful democracy, Mukherjee said, "A healthy democracy calls for conformity to the values of tolerance, patience and respect for others." He once again hinted at his disapproval of the washing out of the Winter Session of Parliament due to the outrage of the Opposition over demonetisation.

“As our Republic enters her sixty-eighth year, we must acknowledge that our systems are not perfect. The imperfections have to be recognised and rectified. The settled competencies have to be questioned. The edifice of trust has to be strengthened,” the President said.

Mukherjee also reiterated his view that state and general elections should be held together. "The time is also ripe for a constructive debate on electoral reforms. It is for the Election Commission to take this exercise forward in consultation with political parties," he said.