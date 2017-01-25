Nation, Current Affairs

'That's your mindset,' retorts Priyanka to BJP MP's 'prettier than you' remark

DECCAN CHRONICLE
Published Jan 25, 2017, 2:03 pm IST
Updated Jan 25, 2017, 2:33 pm IST
BJP MP Vinay Katiyar today remarked that there are ‘prettier campaigners than Priyanka Gandhi’.
Priyanka Gandhi Vadra (Photo: PTI)
New Delhi: Laughing off Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP Vinay Katiyar’s remarks that there are ‘prettier campaigners than Priyanka Gandhi’, the Congress leader said on Wednesday that the comments expose the ruling party’s mindset towards women, who constitute half of the population.

Congress spokesperson Randeep Surjewala concurred, and added that Prime Minister Narendra Modi must apologise for Katiyar’s remarks.

Rajya Sabha MP Katiyar on Wednesday, answering a question as to whether Priyanka campaigning would make a positive impact for the Congress in the upcoming Uttar Pradesh polls, said, “There are more beautiful star campaigners...heroines, artistes...they are better.”

Priyanka Gandhi was included in a list of 40 star campaigners that the Congress released on Tuesday. The 45-year-old has in earlier elections campaigned in the family constituencies of Raebareli and Amethi, and her party on Tuesday said she may confine herself to these constituencies even this time around.

However, she has still been included as a speaker in the first set of constituencies that will vote on February 4, which do not include Amethi and Raebareli.

Tags: bharatiya janata party (bjp), vinay katiyar, priyanka gandhi, up polls
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

