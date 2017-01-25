Nation, Current Affairs

K Chandrasekhar Rao sets deadline for Mission Bhagiratha works

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Jan 25, 2017, 1:37 am IST
Updated Jan 25, 2017, 3:20 am IST
KCR held a brainstorming session with top officials on the progress of Mission Bhagiratha where he fixed the deadline.
Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao (Photo: PTI/File)
 Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao (Photo: PTI/File)

Hyderabad: Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao on Tuesday said that the state’s financial position was robust and it figures among the top growth-rate states in the country.

Setting a December deadline for completion of all works pertaining to Mission Bhagiratha, Mr Rao said there was no dearth of funds for the project and it should be completed by June.

“TS financial position is robust. Our GDP is also good. One should take advantage of this strong financial situation in the State. Mission Bhagiratha is a role model for the country, pride for the state,” the CM said.

Mr Rao held a brainstorming session with top officials on the progress of Mission Bhagiratha where he fixed the deadline. Reeling out a series of suggestions to finish the project as per fixed date, the CM made it clear that he wants the project completed by June. “There is no dearth of funds. Financial institutions have already pledged about Rs 30,000 crore,” he remined.

Tags: chief minister k. chandrasekhar rao
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad

Sports Gallery

Tanzania’s Alphonce Simbu stole the show in the men’s race, clocking in at two hours, nine minutes, and 32 seconds. (Photo: DC/ Rajesh Jadhav)

In Pics: The best moments from the Mumbai Marathon 2017
Rahul Dravid announced himself on the international stage with a well-played 95 at Lords’ in 1996, and never looked back from there. (Photo: DC/ Debasish Dey)

Happy Birthday Rahul Dravid: ‘The Wall’ that withered all adversities
India limited-over skipper MS Dhoni is a delight to hear at press conferences. The elegance with which he ducks controversial questions is worth a read. As he celebrates his birthday today, here are instances when Captain Cool justified his epithet. (Photo: PTI)

Check out: MS Dhoni’s sarcastic answers to reporters
We are just four days into 2017, but there have already been a number of swashbuckling centuries scored in Test cricket. Here’s our list of five of the best 100s in 2017 so far. (Photo: AP/ AFP)

First 5 Test centuries of 2017
While PV Sindhu, Sakshi Malik, Deepa Malik clinched medals at the Rio Games, the rise of young Indian golfer Aditi Ashok and gymnast Dipa Karmakar were the highlights of the year 2016. (Photo: AP / BCCI)

Yearender 2016: Successful Indian women athletes this year
India won 6 medals across Rio Olympics and Rio Paralympics after Mariyappan Thangavelu, Devendra Jhajharia, PV Sindhu, Deepa Malik, Sakshi Malik and Varun Singh Bhati made the country proud with their solid show. (Photo: AP / AFP / PTI)

Yearender 2016: India shone bright at the paralympics and Olympics
ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Karnataka: Aunt pricks 14-year-old’s eyes with pin

She was assaulted by her aunt Muniyamma alias Annapoorna. (Representational image)
 

Kaabil vs Raees: DC poll results are out and they are shocking!

Both are expected to have huge openings.
 

US: 10-year-old boy drives to store, speeds away in police chase

Anofficer tried to stop a driver who wasn't using headlights and kept braking on Monday morning, and the vehicle took off at 70 mph. (Photo: Representational Image)
 

Ministers for a day: 3 girls have a unique National Girl Child Day in Rajasthan

Representational Image. (Photo: File)
 

Raees music review: Mainstream, unoriginal and underwhelming

A still from the film.
 

Even before I met Amitabh, he and Jaya were living separately: Amar Singh

Once upon a time, Amar Singh and the Bachchan family were inseparable.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Karnataka police on their toes for R-Day

Over 1,500 policemen will be deputed at Field Marshal Manekshaw Parade Ground on Cubbon Road, where the Republic Day ceremonial parade will be held on Thursday.

Karnataka: Aunt pricks 14-year-old’s eyes with pin

She was assaulted by her aunt Muniyamma alias Annapoorna. (Representational image)

Bengaluru: Bomb at Lalbagh Metro station? No, it’s just a firecracker scare!

Policemen were stationed round-the-clock at Lalbagh Metro station following a bomb scare — DC

BJP MPs, MLAs to Amit Shah: Act against Eshwarappa

Former chief minister and BJP state president B.S. Yeddyurappa and former deputy CM K.S. Eshwarappa in happier times

Karnataka: Brother Satish did it to Ramesh?

Satish Jarkiholi
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2017 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham