K Chandrasekhar Rao sets deadline for Mission Bhagiratha works

Hyderabad: Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao on Tuesday said that the state’s financial position was robust and it figures among the top growth-rate states in the country.

Setting a December deadline for completion of all works pertaining to Mission Bhagiratha, Mr Rao said there was no dearth of funds for the project and it should be completed by June.

“TS financial position is robust. Our GDP is also good. One should take advantage of this strong financial situation in the State. Mission Bhagiratha is a role model for the country, pride for the state,” the CM said.

Mr Rao held a brainstorming session with top officials on the progress of Mission Bhagiratha where he fixed the deadline. Reeling out a series of suggestions to finish the project as per fixed date, the CM made it clear that he wants the project completed by June. “There is no dearth of funds. Financial institutions have already pledged about Rs 30,000 crore,” he remined.