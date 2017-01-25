Nation, Current Affairs

Jallikattu: Animal activists move SC challenging Tamil Nadu’s new Act

PTI
Published Jan 25, 2017, 11:01 am IST
Updated Jan 25, 2017, 12:47 pm IST
SC lists the matter for Monday along with Centre's plea for withdrawing the 2016 notification allowing Jallikattu.
Youngsters and students participate in a protest to lift the ban on Jallikattu and impose ban on PETA, at Kamarajar Salai, Marina Beach in Chennai. (Photo: PTI)
New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Wednesday agreed to hear on Monday the pleas of Animal Welfare Board of India and other animal rights organisations challenging the new law passed by Tamil Nadu Assembly to allow bull taming sport Jallikattu in the state.

The pleas were mentioned for urgent listing before the bench headed by Justice Dipak Misra.

Also read: Jallikattu protest: Over 170 arrested for Monday’s riots

The bench asked senior advocates Abhishek Manu Singhvi and Anand Grover to file their applications which will be taken up for hearing on January 30 when the Centre's plea for withdrawing the January 6, 2016 notification will be taken up.

In their applications the animal rights group has said that the new law passed by Tamil Nadu Assembly to allow Jallikattu has over reached the earlier verdict of apex court.

Attorney General Mukul Rohatgi had yesterday informed the apex court that Centre has decided to withdraw the January 6, 2016 notification allowing Jallikattu in Tamil Nadu.

Also read: Jallikattu: NHRC notice to TN police after videos show violence by cops

The apex court, which had reserved its verdict on a batch of petitions challenging the notification, had said that the concerned bench would take a decision on when the application of the Centre would come up for its consideration.

The Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (Tamil Nadu Amendment), Act, 2017 piloted by Chief Minister O Panneerselvam, was unanimously adopted on January 23 by a voice vote in the assembly after a brief debate.

Also read: Jallikattu crackdown: Demand now for probe into 'renegade' cop action

Nearly 70 caveats have been filed in the Supreme Court seeking prior hearing if pleas challenging the new legislation allowing Jallikattu in the state come up for consideration.

The caveats were filed a day after the AIADMK government moved the apex court seeking a prior hearing before any order is proposed to be passed in the matter.

From the past one week, Chennai's Marina Beach has been thronged by massive crowds demanding to lift the ban of the traditional sport.

Tags: jallikattu, jallikattu protests, marina beach
Location: India, Tamil Nadu, Chennai (Madras)

Related Stories

Police lathicharge to disperse protesters during a violent clash with the police near Marina Beach in Chennai on Monday.

Jallikattu protest: Over 170 arrested for Monday’s riots

Police said at least 117 MTC buses and 64 police vehicles and scores of privates vehicles were damaged in violence on Monday.
25 Jan 2017 2:15 AM
Pro-Jallikattu protesters during a violent clash with the police near Marina Beach in Chennai on Monday. (Photo: PTI)

Jallikattu: NHRC notice to TN police after videos show violence by cops

The Commission observed on the basis of media reports that unprovoked police action amounts to violation of human rights.
24 Jan 2017 7:54 PM
There should be an investigation into whether some renegade members of the police force also indulged in arson. (Photo: PTI)

Jallikattu crackdown: Demand now for probe into 'renegade' cop action

Chennai top cop is convinced the video is morphed, but did some policemen take law into their own hands?
24 Jan 2017 2:12 PM

