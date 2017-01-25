‘Honour of vote above daughter’s honour:’ Sharad Yadav

Patna: Raking up a controversy, Janata Dal (United) leader Sharad Yadav on Tuesday said that 'honour of vote is important than honour of daughters'.

In a video, Yadav can be heard saying that ‘honour of votes is above honour of daughters’.

“Remember, people need to understand about the ballot papers. Honour of votes is above the honour of daughters. If a daughter's honour is compromised, it only affects the village or community, but if a vote is sold then nation will lose its honor,” Yadav said.

#WATCH: Senior JDU leader Sharad Yadav says "Beti ki izzat se vote ki izzat badi hai" in Patna (Jan 24th) pic.twitter.com/kvDxZpO2iZ — ANI (@ANI_news) January 25, 2017

The former National President of JD (U) was addressing a public gathering in Bihar's capital, Patna, when he raised brows of many by saying this controversial remark.

Yadav, who is also a member of Rajya Sabha, was speaking on the occasion of birth anniversary of former Bihar CM Karpoori Thakur.

In the past, during the debate on the Insurance Bill in Rajya Sabha, Yadav had stated that, "The women of south are beautiful, their bodies...their skin ...They aren't made like this here. They know dance".

The leader had also described the proposal to raise foreign investment cap to 49 percent as a reflection of an obsession with fair skin. "Here people are awed by fair skin. In our matrimonials too we look for gori, gori (fair skin)," he had said.

He had also reportedly commented on the maker of the controversial 'India's Daughters' documentary, Leslee Udwin, saying she gained easy access to shoot her film because of her skin colour.