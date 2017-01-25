Nation, Current Affairs

God’s Own Country turning into land of demons: RSS ideologue

PTI
Published Jan 25, 2017, 3:28 am IST
Updated Jan 25, 2017, 3:28 am IST
Hosabale condemned the recurring assaults and gruesome killings of RSS and BJP workers.
RSS ideologue Dattatreya Hosabale. (Photo: PTI)
New Delhi: God’s Own Country is turning into the land of demons, RSS ideologue Dattatreya Hosabale on Tuesday said while demanding an urgent intervention of the Backward Commission and the National Human Rights Commission into the political violence taking place in Kerala.

Hosabale condemned the recurring assaults and gruesome killings of RSS and BJP workers and also urged the people in the state to demand President’s rule in the wake of political murders taking place there. The RSS joint general secretary was speaking at a sit-in protest against political violence in Kerala organised by Hindu groups in front of Kerala House here. “The Backward Commission and NHRC should look into the issue political murders happening in Kerala immediately,” he said.

“God’s Own Country is turning into the land of demons. I appeal to the common man to spread the message about the brutal killings of RSS and BJP workers in Kerala. The violence is staged by CPI(M),” Dattatreya alleged.

The RSS leader claimed that the media has not focussed on the killings. “We had to do so much to raise the issue, the media is being mute on the killings,” he said. BJP spokesperson and MP Meenakshi Lekhi said the Centre’s intervention would be sought to stop the political attacks. “The government should take steps to announce rehabilitation package and compensation to the family members of the victims and the injured,” Lekhi said. Later, an RSS-BJP delegation led by Hosabale submitted a memorandum to minister of state home affairs Hansraj Gangaram Ahir demanding the Centre's intervention for ending the attacks.

Tags: dattatreya hosabale
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

