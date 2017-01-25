Nation, Current Affairs

Goa jailbreak bid: Prisoner killed, jailor, 2 guards, 9 inmates injured

PTI
Published Jan 25, 2017, 12:17 pm IST
Updated Jan 25, 2017, 1:02 pm IST
Nearly 49 prisoners took the prison hostage and tried to escape, said police.
Representational Image (Photo: File)
 Representational Image (Photo: File)

Panaji: A prisoner was killed, while a jailor, two security guards and nine inmates were injured when nearly 49 prisoners at Sada sub jail in Goa took the entire prison to "hostage" and tried to flee, police said on Wednesday.

"The 49 inmates took the entire prison to hostage over a petty matter last night breaking almost everything in the sub jail. They chased jailor Vitthal Gawas and attacked him and two other security guards who are currently hospitalised," Additional Inspector General of Prison Siddhivinayak Naik told PTI.

The victim, Vinayak Korbatkar, who was shifted to Sada sub jail near Vasco town in South Goa from Colvale prison in North Goa after being accused in a murder case in July last year, was allegedly stabbed to death in the melee at around 11 PM on Wednesday, they said.

During the ruckus, the inmates allegedly destroyed jail property including furniture of jailor's office, he said, adding that 11 prisoners were injured in the incident.

Korbatkar, who was allegedly found with stab injuries, was rushed to a nearby hospital where he was declared brought dead, police said.

The inmates reportedly broke the security ring and reached near the jail's main gate, but were stopped by police teams which were rushed to control the situation, Naik said.

Later, the prisoners were lodged in a couple of cells which were not destroyed in the incident, he said.

"Five prisoners are being treated at Goa Medical College and four at Chicalim Cottage Hospital," Naik said.

"The situation was brought under control past midnight," Superintendent of Police (South) Chandan Chowdhary told reporters in the wee hours on Wednesday.

Trouble began after Korbatkar, who was ordered to be shifted out of Goa, was taken to Oras Jail in Maharashtra where the authorities refused to lodge him on Tuesday.

"Korbatkar was brought back to Sada sub jail and we wanted to produce him before court today to seek directions after Oras jail authorities refused to accept him," Naik said.

The Sada sub jail, slated to undergo major repairs, was to be vacated today and prisoners were to be shifted to Colvale jail. The plan was kept on hold as Goa Governor Mridula Sinha is scheduled to visit Colvale Jail on Wednesday.

"The sub jail is no more safe to house the prisoners. We will be shifting them to Colvale on Saturday," Naik said. All the women prisoners from Sada sub jail have already been shifted to Colvale, he added.

Tags: goa jail break, death, sada sub jail
Location: India, Goa, Panaji

Entertainment Gallery

Celebrities were seen arriving at Karan Johar's house for a bash late Tuesday night. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Sidharth, Malaika, Alia, Kareena, others party at Karan Johar's house
Jackie Chan attended a press conference, promoted 'Kung Fu Yoga' on Kapil Sharma's television show and later attended a party thrown by Sonu Sood during his one-day trip to Mumbai on Monday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Jackie Chan has a gala time promoting Kung Fu Yoga in India
The premiere of the 25 January release 'Kaabil' saw a significant turnout of Bollywood stars late Monday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Stars come out to watch Hrithik Roshan's Kaabil
Salman Khan held a bash at his residence late Monday for Matin Rey Tangu, the new addition in the cast of his film 'Tubelight'. Several celebrities were spotted. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Salman Khan throws bash to welcome new member to Tubelight
Bollywood stars were spotted by photographers in Mumbai on Sunday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Ranveer, Sidharth, Sunny, Govinda, other stars delightfully step out
Shahid Kapoor was seen on the sets of his brother Ishaan Khatter's debut film directed by Majid Majidi, which kicked off on Monday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Shahid Kapoor is ecstatic as brother Ishaan makes film debut
ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Wriddhiman Saha credits Virender Sehwag for Irani Cup double ton

The Irani Cup match was also seen as a battle between Saha and Parthiv Patel for the wicket-keeping slot in India’s Test side. (Photo: AFP)
 

From equal share to losing 40:60 screens to Raees, Rakesh Roshan feels betrayed

Rakesh is producing son Hrithik in Sajay Gupta's 'Kaabil'.
 

7-year-old Syrian ‘Twitter star’ Bana Alabed appeals to Trump to save Aleppo children

Bana Alabed, 7, lives in with her mother, Fatemah, and her brothers. (Photo: Twitter)
 

'I hope you are proud of me with Kaabil': Hrithik writes to Shah Rukh

Hrithik and SRK have time and again praised each other.
 

Viral Chinese selfie app allegedly tracks its users

Representational image.
 

Driver distracted by iPhone, sues Apple for accident

Representational image.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

We've nothing against SRK, he is not at fault: Kin of deceased

A still from movie Raees.

Jallikattu: Animal activists move SC challenging Tamil Nadu’s new Act

Youngsters and students participate in a protest to lift the ban on Jallikattu and impose ban on PETA, at Kamarajar Salai, Marina Beach in Chennai. (Photo: PTI)

‘Honour of vote above daughter’s honour:’ Sharad Yadav

Janata Dal (United) leader Sharad Yadav (Photo: PTI)

‘Crowd will gather even if Dawood comes’: BJP leader on SRK’s Raees promotion

BJP leader Kailash Vijayvargiya and Shah Rukh Khan (Photo: Twitter/DC)

Tax cash withdrawals above Rs 50,000: Chandrababu Naidu-led panel

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu submits report to Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (Photo: Twitter)
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2017 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham