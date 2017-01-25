 BREAKING !  :  Youngsters and students participate in a protest to lift the ban on Jallikattu and impose ban on PETA, at Kamarajar Salai, Marina Beach in Chennai. (Photo: PTI) Jallikattu: Animal activists move SC challenging Tamil Nadu’s new Act
 
Nation, Current Affairs

Bela Bhatia row: ‘Dogs like you should be stoned,' Bastar IG told activists

DECCAN CHRONICLE WITH AGENCY INPUTS
Published Jan 25, 2017, 10:14 am IST
Updated Jan 25, 2017, 10:22 am IST
Activists claimed that the mob which threatened Bela Bhatia to leave her home had the backing of police.
Activist Bela Bhatia (Photo: videograb)
  Activist Bela Bhatia (Photo: videograb)

Bastar: A day after activist Bela Bhatia was asked to vacate her house in Pandripani village in Bastar district by villagers, it has now emerged that a top cop has also been involved in threatening activists like her in the district.

According to a NDTV report, activists and lawyers claim that they have received abusive messages from Bastar’s Inspector General named SRP Kalluri, who called them ‘dogs’ and said they should be ‘stoned out of bastar’.

Read: Chhattisgarh: Villagers label activist as 'Maoist sympathiser', ask her to leave

Activists claimed that they were sent the abusive messages because they asked Kalluri to intervene in Bela Bhatia’s case, who has been working to expose alleged abuse in the district by security forces.

Bhatia was allegedly threatened by a mob of men who asked her to vacate immediately, failing which they will set the house ablaze. Activists claimed that the men who intimidated Bhatia had the backing of the police and of Kalluri who has a controversial record.

In a message to Kalluri this Tuesday, Sandeep Singh, an activist wrote "This can't go (on for) long. You are not above the constitution. Don't sell your conscience for money."

He claims he received a response from Kalluri which said, "Maoists and their dogs like you will be stoned out of Bastar. Beware."

NDTV also accessed the exchange of messages between Pyoli Swatija, a Supreme Court lawyer with the top cop.

“Please ensure Bela Bhatia is not hounded out of her residence," Swatija wrote.

"Naxals will be kicked out of Bastar," Kalluri allegedly responded.

"What does your answer have to do with my query?” she texted back.

The only response she received was a curt “F U” (short for fu** you).

Screenshots of the messages exchanged between the activist and lawyer with Bastar IG. (Photo: NDTV videograb)Screenshots of the messages exchanged between the activist and lawyer with Bastar IG. (Photo: NDTV videograb)

Hounded by locals to abandon her residence, Bela Bhatia has agreed to leave the house, but is adamant that she will not leave Bastar without finishing her work.

Bhatia, who has been working in the region for several years, claimed that her house was gheraoed by a group of unidentified people who asked her to vacate her rented accommodation.

"A group of 30 or so men came on motorbikes and a SUV and threatened their way inside the house. They said I would have to vacate this place immediately or they will set the house ablaze. I went inside the house and called the collector who then sent the police," Bhatia had told the media.

She said the mob was agitated even after the police reached the spot. "I will leave this house only since my landlord had been pressurised, but I will not leave Bastar. I have requested the collector to provide a safe place for me," Bhatia added.

Meanwhile, the Chhattisgarh police said in a statement had said that 15 police personnel, including four women, led by sub-inspector Kripal Singh Gautam have been deputed for Bhatia's security.

Notably, Bhatia was among a group of people who had accompanied a National Human Rights Commission team to villages of Bijapur two days ago to record the statements of alleged rape victims.

Early this month, the NHRC had sent a notice to the state government over alleged rape, sexual and physical assault of 16 women by the state police personnel in Bastar division (in October 2015 and January 2016), observing that the government is "vicariously liable" for it.

Tags: bastar, bela bhatia, activists, srp kalluri, maoists, human rights abuse
Location: India, Chhatisgarh

Related Stories

Activist Bela Bhatia (Photo: videograb)

Chhattisgarh: Villagers label activist as 'Maoist sympathiser', ask her to leave

Villagers complained that Bela Bhatia encourages their children to support Maoists and tries to mislead them.
24 Jan 2017 11:00 AM
Noted economist Jean Derez has come out in support of activist

Activist Bela Bhatia says won’t leave Bastar

Those demanding law are labelled Naxals: Activist.
30 Mar 2016 3:14 AM

Lifestyle Gallery

The victim blaming and outrageous victim blaming following the Bengaluru mass molestations caused women to come out and reiterate their right to go out after dark (Photo: Facebook)

Women hit out at sexism from Hyderabad to Delhi with #IWillGoOut
Images of comparisons between crowds at Trump's and Obama's inauguration hit the social media followed by comparisons with women's march (Photo: Twitter/Facebook)

Netizens compare crowd at Trump's inauguration to other events
The Satanic Temple of Los Angeles is part of a nationwide movement in US and held the black mass a day after Friday the 13th (Photo: Instagram)

Dark images from 'Black Mass' at Satanic Temple of Los Angeles
The cold water endurance festival in Japan is celebrated annually by Shintoism followers who believe that the water purifies their soul. (Photo: AP)

Japan celebrates spiritual cold water-endurance festival
The woman managed to convince doctors to let her keep the amputated foot after she was diagnosed with a rare cancer (Photo: Instagram)

Cancer survivor's amputated foot has its own Instagram account
Caquiaviri opens the carnival celebrations in Bolivia with a 4-day festival where local people get dressed in costumes and the streets get filled by orchestras and bands, traditional dances and bullfights. (Photo: AP)

Bolivian carnival starts with dance, music and drama
ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Viral Chinese selfie app allegedly tracks its users

Representational image.
 

Driver distracted by iPhone, sues Apple for accident

Representational image.
 

Watch: Akshay reveals his noble plans to support Indian soldiers’ families

Akshay is on a noble mission.
 

MS Dhoni, PV Sindhu, Sakshi Malik, Deepa Malik feature in Padma awards

The Padma awards are given to those who have excelled in their respective fields. (Photo: PTI)
 

WhatsApp iOS update: Queue messages without internet, upload 30 images and more

New WhatsApp upgrade will not let iOS users to queue messages without interent, upload 30 images in one go and more.
 

Rajasthan: Man lures monkey with food only to slap it hard in face

The man fed the monkey and then slapped it. (Photo: YouTube)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Tax cash withdrawals above Rs 50,000: Chandrababu Naidu-led panel

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu submits report to Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (Photo: Twitter)

MLA Kage’s six absconding accomplices arrested

Vivek Shetty, who was allegedly assaulted by Kagwad MLA Raju Kage’s supporters in Belagavi.

Bengaluru: KR Puram bottleneck calls for quick fix

Traffic jam at K.R. Puram junction, which provides a vital link to Whitefield IT corridor (Photo: DC)

BBMP losing revenue from parking lots

BBMP

Garbage contractors swindling BBMP of crores: Ramesh

HC verdict was used for selfish gains by Congress ministers, he said.
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2017 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham