Nation, Current Affairs

Army Major, 5 civilians killed in Kashmir avalanches, house collapses

Published Jan 25, 2017, 11:10 pm IST
Updated Jan 25, 2017, 11:10 pm IST
Power supply to many areas has been snapped too.
Rescue operation is going on to save rest of the persons. (Photol: PTI) (Representational Image)
 Rescue operation is going on to save rest of the persons. (Photol: PTI) (Representational Image)

Srinagar: Six persons including four members of a family and an Army officer were on Wednesday killed and several others injured as snow avalanches swept several areas across Kashmir Valley.

The scenic Valley and neighbouring areas are receiving heavy snowfalls for the past few days disrupting normal life in many parts whereas several roads including vital Srinagar-Jammu highway have been shut mainly due to accumulation of snow and landslides. Power supply to many areas has been snapped too. The authorities have issued avalanche warning for higher reaches of the State, advising people not to venture into these areas.

Major Amit Sagar was killed and a few soldiers received minor injuries after a camp of the 115 Battalion of Territorial Army was swept away by an avalanche in Sonamarg area, about 100-km north of summer capital Srinagar, on Wednesday morning, the police and Army said.

Defence spokesman Colonel Rajesh Kalia told this newspaper that other soldiers earlier reported missing following the incident have been rescued. “None of them received major injury and no one is missing,” he said.

Reacting to earlier reports that five soldiers were killed and an equal number of others wounded when swept by the avalanche he said, “I wonder where from they got this information.” A statement issued by the J&K police here in the evening, however, said “Rescue operation is going on to save rest of the persons” (sic).

Earlier four members of a family died as an avalanche buried their house in 2,580 m high Gurez area near the Line of Control (LoC) in Bandipore district. One person was killed while he was clearing snow from the roof of his house in Kralpora village of frontier Kupwara district.

The police officials said that an avalanche struck at Badugam in Tulail area of Gurez, early Wednesday and buried the house of Habibullah Lone. The house collapsed under the debris of the avalanche resulting in death of 55-year-old Lone, his wife Azizi (50), 22-year-old son Irfan and daughter Gulshan (19). Lone's another son, Reyaz Ahmad, was rescued by the authorities and admitted to a hospital, the officials said.

At Kralpora in Kupwara, a house collapsed trapping two persons under the debris for more than forty minutes. One of them Abdul Gani Ganai who was earlier seen by neighbours clearing snow from its roof was found dead under the debris by the rescuers, the police sources said.

Two residential houses collapsed in central district of Budgam district after heavy snowfall and one house was damaged in Srinagar’s Panthachowk area, the sources said. Many areas in the Valley’s Budgam, Bandipore, Ganderbal and Kupwara areas have received five to eight feet snow during past three days, reports received here said.

The police said it launched a rescue operation in Bandipora district and moved 25 families consisting of 150 members to safer places. While ten of these families were rescued from avalanche –prone Khadiyall and Ismarg areas of Gurez, the rest were removed to a safer location in neighbouring Kanzalwal village. Also, two pregnant women of Shalkot and Judinambal areas of Sopore in neighbouring Baramulla district were shifted to hospital for treatment after receiving SOS calls from their families, the police said.

Surface and air links between Kashmir and rest of the country were cut off on Wednesday due to snowfall in the Valley as the 294-km Srinagar-Jammu National Highway was closed for traffic and all flights to Srinagar Airport were cancelled.

“The Srinagar-Jammu National Highway has been closed for traffic due to snowfall which has rendered the road slippery. Efforts are on to make the road traffic worthy at the earliest,” an official of the Traffic Control Department told PTI. Most of the flights to and from Srinagar International Airport were cancelled due to poor visibility.

The weatherman had predicted that snowfalls will continue for two more days in different parts of Jammu and Kashmir.   

Kashmir’s divisional administration Kashmir Wednesday issued a fresh high danger avalanche warning valid from January 25 to January 26 for avalanche prone areas in the division (Kashmir Valley and Ladakh). “High danger avalanche warning valid for next 24-hours exists for avalanche prone slopes above 2,800 meter attitude in Kupwara, Bandipora, Anantnag, Baramulla, Ganderbal, Kulgam, and Budgam districts” a statement issued by it here said. The DC of the Valley ten districts and Leh and Kargil of Ladakh have been asked to advise people not to venture in avalanche prone areas and to keep clearing snow depositions from roof tops of their houses to avoid damages.

The statement also said that higher reaches of Kashmir, Ladakh and hilly areas of Jammu are likely to receive heavy snowfall during the period. “This may lead to closure of National Highway and disruption of surface and air transport. Further, movement in snowbound hilly and sloppy areas is not advisable during next 28 to 72 hours,” the statement said.

Tags: indian soldier dead, snow avalanches
Location: India, Jammu and Kashmir, Srinagar

Entertainment Gallery

Paparazzi spotted Bollywood celebrities at various locations in Mumbai on Tuesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Kangana, Shahid, Sidharth, Diljit, others have a casual day out
Naseeruddin Shah and Arshad Warsi lauched the trailer of their film 'Irada' along with the team on Tuesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Arshad Warsi and Naseeruddin Shah launch the trailer of Irada with team
Celebrities were seen arriving at Karan Johar's house for a bash late Tuesday night. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Sidharth, Malaika, Alia, Kareena, others party at Karan Johar's house
Jackie Chan attended a press conference, promoted 'Kung Fu Yoga' on Kapil Sharma's television show and later attended a party thrown by Sonu Sood during his one-day trip to Mumbai on Monday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Jackie Chan has a gala time promoting Kung Fu Yoga in India
The premiere of the 25 January release 'Kaabil' saw a significant turnout of Bollywood stars late Monday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Stars come out to watch Hrithik Roshan's Kaabil
Salman Khan held a bash at his residence late Monday for Matin Rey Tangu, the new addition in the cast of his film 'Tubelight'. Several celebrities were spotted. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Salman Khan throws bash to welcome new member to Tubelight
ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Donald Trump is US President, but is all well with First Lady Melania?

The First Lady of United States of America Melania Trump. (Photo: Twitter)
 

Burj Khalifa lights up in tri-colour to mark India's Republic Day

Burj Khalifa illuminated in the colours of the Indian national flag. (Photo: Twitter/Praful Pohane)
 

Now people can name cockroaches after someone at New York zoo

For $10, recipients get an emailed certificate (Photo: AFP)
 

Usain Bolt loses 2008 Olympic relay gold in teammate's doping case

The IOC said Wednesday that Carter tested positive for methylhexaneamine, a banned stimulant, in re-analysis of samples from the 2008 Beijing Olympics. (Photo: AP)
 

Trouble for Shah Rukh Khan's Raees, screening stalled by hooligans in Dombivli

A still from the movie.
 

36, including children, conferred bravery award for saving lives

Representational Image. (Photo: File)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

19 soldiers awarded gallantry medals for surgical strikes across LoC

Army conducted surgical strikes on seven terror launch pads along the LoC on the intervening night of September 28 and 29, 2016. (Photo: PTI/ Representational Image)

No interim order on police action against pro-Jallikattu protesters: HC

Police lathicharge to disperse pro-Jallikattu protesters during a violent clash with the police near Marina Beach in Chennai on Monday. (Photo: File)

15 Delhi Police personnel awarded Police Medals

Representational Image. (Photo: AP)

Digital transactions will improve transparency in economy: President

President Pranab Mukherjee addressing the nation on the eve of 68th Republic Day at Rashtrapati Bhavan in New Delhi on Wednesday. (Photo: PTI)

Cho Ramaswamy posthumously conferred Padma Bhushan

Late Tamil political analyst and actor Cho Ramaswamy. (Photo: File)
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2017 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham