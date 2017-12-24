search on deccanchronicle.com
 LIVE !  :  The Men in Blue will eye a series whitewash in the final T20I at Mumbai. (Photo: BCCI) LIVE| Ind vs SL, 3rd T20: Sri Lanka's innings in tatters
 
Nation, Current Affairs

Telengana: Headmaster hangs self, asks CM to help family in suicide note

PTI
Published Dec 24, 2017, 4:54 pm IST
Updated Dec 24, 2017, 5:11 pm IST
Headmaster Reddy did not return home on Friday evening and his family was looking for him.
Reddy,who was to retire in three months time, was found hanging in a room in the school, a police official said. (Representational Image)
 Reddy,who was to retire in three months time, was found hanging in a room in the school, a police official said. (Representational Image)

Karimnagar: The headmaster of a school allegedly committed suicide on Saturday in a room in the school at Gunturpally village in Karimnagar.

Karimnagar Rural Circle Inspector Sashidhar Reddy said that headmaster Kethireddy Madhusudan Reddy's body was discovered with a suicide note addressed to Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao asking the latter to help the deceased's family was also found.

 

He said that Reddy was on leave till December 19 but had come to the school on Friday evening.

However when he did not return home, the official said, his family looked around for him.

Reddy,who was to retire in three months time, was found hanging in a room in the school on Sunday, the official added.

A case has been registered and further investigations were underway, he said.

Tags: : suicide, chief minister k chandrasekhar rao, headmaster commits suicide, suicide note
Location: India, Telangana, Karimnagar




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

When Nayanthara played important role in nabbing thief who stole BJP leader’s phone

Nayanthara in a still from 'Aramm.'
 

German architect has to drink 20 litres of water a day to stay alive

He urinates excessively due to a rare condition (Photo: Pixabay)
 

Reliance Jio introduces Happy New Year 2018 plan starting at Rs 199

As the telecom battle gets stiff, major service providers have started pushing dirt cheap offers, each passing day. Now Reliance Jio has introduced its Happy New Year 2018 offer with Rs 199 and Rs 299 prepaid recharges.
 

Christmas 2017: Santa Claus setting bad example on physical health, mental wellbeing

The human body can only process one unit of alcohol per hour, which means excessive consumption could make Santa drunk very quickly. (Photo: Pixabay)
 

Trump has ruined Xmas for Bethlehem with Jerusalem move, tension simmer

The annual scouts parade in Bethlehem will march through Manger Square near the Church of the Nativity, built over the spot where tradition says Mary gave birth to Jesus and where celebrations will culminate with midnight mass. (Photo: AFP)
 

No fingerprint sensor for OnePlus 6?

What’s unclear is whether the company will follow Apple and incorporate an advanced 3D facial recognition paired with AI algorithm, or it might put the scanner under the display like Vivo which placed an ultrasonic chip beneath the screen.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

J&K: Pak troops violate ceasefire along LoC, total tops 7 yrs

The Indian troops guarding the LoC retaliated effectively and there is no immediate report of any casualty in the skirmishes. (Representational Image)

Policy advocacy bodies applaud I&B’s clarification over condom ads

The I&B Ministry had asked all TV channels to restrict airing of condom ads to slots between 10 pm and 6 am as these 'could be indecent/inappropriate for viewing by children'. (Photo: File)

Hyd family seeks Swaraj’s help to bring son's dead body from New Zealand

Family of deceased Syed Abdul Raheem Fahad, 27, went to New Zealand two years ago on a student visa. (Photo: ANI)

Suspend tahsildar, take action on him, says Madras High Court

Madras High Court

Madras High Court asks TNSCB to amend allotment pact

Madras High Court
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2017 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham