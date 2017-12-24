Outrage over Andhra Pradesh’s decision to bar special darshan in temples on January 1

While Andhra Pradesh government took a decision that came as a shock to people, the Telangana government has no such plans.

HYDERABAD: The Andhra Pradesh government’s decision to bar temples from creating a festive atmosphere and spend money on decorations to extend the New Year greetings has invited criticism from a section of people in Telangana and Andhra Pradesh.

Prof. K.S. Chalam, former vice-chancellor of Dravidian University in Andhra Pradesh, took objections to the government decision. “It is up to individuals to greet people and observe the New Year. How can they say this is against Hindu practices. Is the government speaking on behalf of a section of Hindus? Which Veda has told the Hindus not go to temple on January 1?” he asked.

Mr Chalam suspected that Hindutva forces were behind the decision of the government which could be termed as cultural chauvinism.

Echoing similar sentiments, noted historian Prof. Adapa Satyanarayana said that the government was trying to create divisions within the society by stating that the Gregorian calendar should be confined only to Christians.

“This is a secular nation and not an Islamic country like Pakistan where the government gives diktats to people to follow a set of religious practices or face the consequences. The Indian culture includes traditions of religions of Muslims, Christians, Sikhs, etc, and not just Hindus. Would the government issue a circular on February 14 asking people to shun the Valentine’s Day because it is not related to Hindus,” he said.

Rama Melkote, retired OU professor, said that she was strongly opposing the government’s stand on January 1 celebrations.

“Were any law and order problems seen due to people visiting temples on January 1? If not then what was the need for the government to interfere in this matter,” she said.

Meanwhile, C.S. Rangarajan of Telangana Archaka Samkhya, supported the AP government’s decision and wanted the Telangana government to follow suit.

“It has become a habit for people to celebrate January 1. They have to be educated right from childhood,” he said.