Bengaluru: Man swindled of Rs 1.5 lakh by woman friend on social media

BENGALURU: A woman conned a man of Rs 1.5 lakh after befriending him on Facebook.

She reportedly fooled him with a fictitious account and fake photographs and made him transfer the money to her account.

The man has registered a complaint with the cyber crime. The victim, Anand Rao, became friends with a woman from England on Facebook and later also started chatting with her on WhatsApp.

After they became good friends, she told him that she would be coming to Bengaluru to see him. On the scheduled day of arrival she told him that she has arrived at Delhi airport, but the customs officials have detained her and were demanding Rs 1.5 lakh as duty.

She requested him to transfer the money to her account and promised to return it once she reaches Bengaluru. Anand transferred the money, hoping that she would return it after she reaches Bengaluru.

After transferring the money, he tried calling her, but her phone was switched off and he tried messaging her on WhatsApp and her profile photo had disappeared and his message was not delivered. When he checked her Facebook account and her profiles in other social media platforms were also deleted.

On realizing that he had been cheated, he filed a complaint with Cyber Crime cell. The officials said that the social media accounts were fake and she had used fake photographs.