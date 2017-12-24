ED files charges against Misa Bharti in laundering case

New Delhi: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Saturday filed chargesheet against RJD chief Lalu Prasad’s daughter Misa Bharti and her husband in a money laundering case. ED counsel Nitesh Rana filed the chargesheet before the court of Special Judge N.K. Malhotra. The probe agency had earlier attached a Delhi farmhouse in connection with its money laundering probe against Bharti and her husband, Shailesh Kumar.

The farmhouse, located at 26, Palam Farms in south Delhi’s Bijwasan area was attached provisionally under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act. It belongs to Bharti and Kumar and is “held in the name of Ms Mishail Packers and Printers Private Limited”, the ED said. “It was purchased using Rs Rs 1.2 crore involved in money laundering in the year 2008-09,” it alleged.

The agency had also conducted raids at this location and few others in July as part of its probe against two brothers, Surendra Kumar Jain and Virendra Jain, and others who have been alleged to have laundered several crore rupees using shell companies. The Jain brothers were arrested by the ED under the PMLA. It had also arrested a CA, Rajesh Agrawal, who provided a cash amount of “ Rs `90 lakh to the Jain brothers in advance.”