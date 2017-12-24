search on deccanchronicle.com
Nation, Current Affairs

BJP film franchise will be ‘Lie Hard’: Rahul Gandhi hits out with one-liner

DECCAN CHRONICLE WITH AGENCY INPUTS
Published Dec 24, 2017, 12:32 am IST
Updated Dec 24, 2017, 3:00 am IST
Rahul has been using one-liners laced with satire to target the BJP in recent months.
Congress President Rahul Gandhi on Saturday mocked at the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and said if the party had a film franchise it would be called 'Lie Hard'. (Photo: PTI/File)
 Congress President Rahul Gandhi on Saturday mocked at the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and said if the party had a film franchise it would be called 'Lie Hard'. (Photo: PTI/File)

New Delhi: After accusing the BJP of having an “architecture and foundation based on lies”, Congress president Rahul Gandhi on Saturday took a swipe at the ruling party saying if it had a film franchise it would be called “Lie Hard”. “If BJP had a film franchise it would be called Lie Hard,” he said on Twitter, while rhyming it with Hollywood action blockbuster Die Hard. His attack on the BJP came a day after he accused the ruling dispensation of having its structure and foundation based on lies. He was speaking at the meeting of Congress’ highest decision-making body, its Working Committee.

Mr Gandhi has been using one-liners laced with satire to target the BJP in recent months. Gandhi also used three taglines on Twitter along with his remark. The new Congress chief’s attack came after the BJP targeted him for watching the film Star Wars on the day election results for Gujarat and Himachal Pradesh were announced and his party lost the elections.

 

Tags: rahul gandhi, ‪bjp


Related Stories

Rahul Gandhi boosts Gujarat Cong workers, says will win 135 seats in 2022
Rahul Gandhi to visit Karnataka temples, offer prayer at darghas


ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Noise Loop Lite smartwatch review: A smart wearable on a tight budget

Eager smartwatch enthusiasts will notice that it ‘co-incidentally’ looks pretty identical to Samsung’s Gear S3 smartwatch.
 

2017 year-ender: The ‘Brand Wars’ in the tech universe

Without this fierce competition, we wouldn’t have been able to witness the advances that re-shaped the technology industry. (Photo; Pixabay)
 

Christmas miracle: Baby girl gets to hear her mum's voice for first time

Her family filmed the moment a clinician fitted Maggie with a stylish pink headband that keeps her new hearing aid in place. (Representational Image)
 

PETA complaint leads abusers who beat langur to death to be arrested

A man was filmed mercilessly beating a langur with a stick until the animal died. (Photo: Facebook/ Fauna Police)
 

5,300 kids set Guinness record by forming largest human lung

Over 5,300 school children from over 35 schools in Delhi- NCR got together to set the record. (Representational Image)
 

Christmas 2017: Scrumptious dishes to make Yuletide delicious

We list dishes that will leave your Christmas lunch being the best there is. (Photo: Pixabay)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

3 city students drown at Hogenakkal

The Hogenakkal police along with the help of Fire and Emergency personnel fished out the bodies.

Karnataka Rakshana Vedike demands job quota for Kannadigas

KRV members organised a protest rally from Basavanagudi to Freedom Park in Bengaluru on Saturday. (Photo: DC)

Rapists who target girls below 12 deserve death penalty: Ramalinga Reddy

Home Minister Ramalinga Reddy said the government is considering introducing the same law in the state. (photo: DC)

BBMP cracks whip on illegal pubs

The rooftop of Fatty Bao. (Photo: DC)

Bengaluru lights up for Christmas evening

The Central Business District (CBD) area in the city which is MG Road, Brigade Road, Commercial Street, Vital Mallya road and surrounding areas were crowded with shoppers. (Photo: DC)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2017 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham