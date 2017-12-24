search on deccanchronicle.com
Antrix-Devas deal case: Former Isro chief G Madhavan Nair granted bail

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Dec 24, 2017, 12:35 am IST
Updated Dec 24, 2017, 12:35 am IST
Special Judge Santosh Snehi Mann granted the relief to Mr Nair on a personal bond of Rs 50,000 and two sureties of the same amount.
 Former Chairman of ISRO G Madhavan Nair (Photo: PTI)

New Delhi: Former Isro chairperson G. Madhavan Nair was on Saturday granted bail by a Delhi court in the sensational Antrix-Devas deal case in which a loss of Rs 578 crore was caused to the exchequer. Special Judge Santosh Snehi Mann granted the relief to Mr Nair on a personal bond of Rs 50,000 and two sureties of the same amount.

During the proceedings, the CBI informed the court that two accused could not be served summons as they had settled in the US, and the process was still on to execute the summons to them. The court, meanwhile, took a strict view over the non-appearance of accused Veena S. Rao, a former additional secretary in the Department of Space (DoS).

 

