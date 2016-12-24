Efforts were made to mislead people, but they still supported note ban: Modi

Mumbai: “Even in the midst of struggle, Shivaji Maharaj remained a torchbearer of good governance,” said Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday, after he laid the Foundation for a Rs 3,600-crore grand memorial for Shivaji Maharaj off the city coast.

"Shivaji Maharaj was a multifaceted personality. So many aspects of his personality inspire us," Modi said, while paying glowing tributes to the 17th century warrior king.

Modi soon started speaking about demonetisation and said his government had taken a historic step on November 8, by demonetising Rs 500, 1000 notes, to fight the scourge of fake notes, black money and corruption.

"There were efforts to mislead and even intimidate people but they supported us in the battle against corruption & black money," Modi said.

"The people of India will not accept corruption and black money," Modi added, vowing that his government would continue its fight against black money till they won the battle.

"After 50 days (from November 8), the troubles of honest people will start to reduce and the problems of dishonest people will begin to increase," Modi said.

The Prime Minister was addressing a gathering at MMRDA ground in the Bandra Kurla Complex (BKC) here after laying foundation of various big ticket infrastructure projects.

"We took a big decision against black money and corruption on November 8 and 125 crore Indians endured pain but did not stop supporting me. I want to assure people of the country that this battle won't end till we win it," he said.

Hitting out at parties opposing demonetisation, he said, "this is not a simple battle. Those who have consumed malai (cream) did not leave any stone unturned to foil this (demonetisation)."

"The corrupt have made all efforts to defeat the decision (demonetisation). They even thought of managing bank officials to get their black money converted into white. And that's how many of them got caught," he said.

"I said there will be pain for 50 days (after demonetisation announcement)," he said, adding people are ready to bear the pain in the country's interest.