Nation, Current Affairs

Hyderabad: ‘Dog meat in biryani’ prank lands youth behind bars

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Dec 24, 2016, 2:51 am IST
Updated Dec 24, 2016, 8:20 am IST
An MBA student attempted to scare away his friends from going to their favourite biryani point, by spreading a false message.
The arrest was made by Cyberabad Cyber Crime Police on Thursday. (Representational Photo)
 The arrest was made by Cyberabad Cyber Crime Police on Thursday. (Representational Photo)

Hyderabad: An MBA student’s attempt to scare away his friends from going to their favourite biryani point in the city, by spreading a false message on social media, landed him behind the bars.

Police said Valaboju Chandra Mohan shared a message on WhatsApp with pictures of slaughtered dogs, saying “Cyberabad police arrested hotel Shahgouse owner (for the reason) that they (are) adding dog pieces.” The arrest was made by Cyberabad Cyber Crime Police on Thursday.

Chandra Mohan, who received a message in Telugu on his WhatsApp number, shared the same pictures to his school friends’ WhatsApp group. Cyber Crime Police investigated 16 WhatsApp users from end receiver to end sender, and traced it back to Mohan.

On December 14, Shah Ghouse restaurant owner had been arrested after word spread after news that he was serving dog meat mixed in Biryani became viral. A few television channels had carried the news. Following this, GHMC health officials conducted a raid on the hotel and collected meat samples for testing.

Hotel owner Mohammed Rabbani lodged a complaint with cyber crime cell, saying he had lost customers after the news spread and also incurred monetary loss, and lost its reputation as well. Also, the employees of the hotel lost their livelihood, the complaint said. Based on the complaint, police registered a case and after a detailed inquiry arrested Chandra Mohan.

Tags: mba student, biryani point
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad

Entertainment Gallery

Several films were subjected to the scissors of the Pahlaj Nihalani-led Censor Board during the course of the year.

Yearender 2016: Was the Censor Board overactive this year?
Alia Bhatt was seen along with Karan Johar at an event and later numerous celebrities were seen at a bash thrown by her. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Alia bonds with Karan, throws party for friends
Priyanka Chopra and other stars were seen at Shristi Behl's bash on Friday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Priyanka, other stars step out in style for bash
Bollywood stars were snapped at various locations on Thursday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

B-Town stars step out with kids, some go solo
Numerous celebrities were seen at the premiere of Aamir Khan's much anticipated 'Dangal' on Thursday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Aamir's Dangal has a star-studded premiere
Bollywood and controversies go hand in hand and the year 2016 saw several incidents creating headlines. Here we take a look at some of the biggest of the lot.

Yearender 2016: Those who provoked the gossip mills
ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Kerala: 94-year-old Chiri Ammachi's toothless laughter is going viral

The nonagenarian from Kerala couldn’t stop laughing even as the narrator was introducing her. (Photo: Facebook Videograb)
 

Piracy strikes again! A day into release, Dangal being streamed live on FB

A still from the film.
 

Virat Kohli to lead Cricket Australia’s Test Team of 2016, R Ashwin also picked

Virat Kohli, Indian Test skipper, who amassed 1215 runs in 12 Tests played in 2016 and scored four centuries, including three double hundreds, was named to skipper of the Cricket Australia’s Test Team of 2016. (Photo: AP)
 

As first lady, Michelle Obama shaped the role around her family

US first lady Michelle Obama, daughters and US President Barack Obama. (Photo: AP)
 

Trump co-chair wants Obama to 'die from mad cow disease', calls 1st lady male

File photo of US first lady Michelle Obama and President Barack Obama. (Photo: AP)
 

R Ashwin makes fun of Karun Nair, KL Rahul

R Ashwin trolled Karun Nair and KL Rahul after the duo’s low scores in the first innings during the Karnataka versus Tamil Nadu Ranji Trophy quarterfinal. (Photo: BCCI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Hyderabad: Poor repose to regular water supply connections

water supply connections (Representational Image)

There may be fake video against me too: Bilagi MLA Patil

BJP workers take out a rally against Excise Minister H.Y. Meti in Bagalkote on Wednesday.

Karnataka CM taunts BS Yeddyurappa: You an I-T spokesman?

B S Yeddyurappa. (Photo: PTI)

Karnataka minister assures survey, Diddalli stir halted

The protesting tribal families camping in Diddalli. Deccan Chronicle was the only publication given access to the area. (Photo: DC)

Nanjangud: Congress rethink on Sunil Bose?

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah releases commemorative stamps to mark the centenary of University of Mysore in Mysuru on Friday.
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2016 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham